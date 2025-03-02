Diving the Med this summer? Best read this

“Many people don't realise that spring is actually the sweet spot for summer-holiday bookings,” says Dawn Morwood, co-director of the travel company Cheap Deals Away.

While not a scuba-trip specialist, her company’s advice could save money and stress for non-EU divers planning a dive-trip in the Mediterranean or elsewhere in Europe – right down to selecting the best day of the week on which to fly out.

“While everyone else is focused on their Easter plans, you could be securing amazing summer deals that won’t be available in a few months,” says Morwood. “For summer travel, April is your golden window. Our data shows that booking international flights in mid-April typically saves travellers between £200-£300 compared to booking in June.

“Book departures for Tuesday or Wednesday – these mid-week flights can be up to 20% cheaper than weekend departures.”

(Pixlr)

Unlike flights, hotel prices often drop closer to stay dates. “The sweet spot for summer hotel bookings is 3-4 weeks before your trip,” says Morwood. “Many hotels release unsold rooms at reduced rates during this period.”

For popular coastal destinations such as the Greek islands, however, book 2-3 months ahead because they fill up quickly for July and August. “Booking earlier not only guarantees availability but often comes with early bird discounts.”

‘Dead weeks’

The last two weeks of August and first week of September offer an “incredible opportunity”, especially with Mediterranean destinations, because while the summer weather lingers prices can drop by up to 30% compared to peak August rates, says Morwood.

Every summer has “dead weeks” in which bookings naturally dip, she reveals. “The week of 26 June and the first week of July often see lower booking rates. These weeks fall between typical school-holiday dates, making them perfect for travellers without children.”

Set up price alerts now for your preferred destinations even if you're not ready to book, suggests Morwood. “This helps you recognise a good deal when you see one and understand typical price patterns for your chosen destination.

Set up price alerts for your preferred destinations

“The key is to think in layers: book your flights during spring's golden window, target those quieter ‘dead weeks’ if you can travel then, and consider the advantages of late August or early September travel. By combining these strategies, you’re saving money while also setting yourself up for a much more enjoyable holiday without the peak-season stress.”

ETIAS & EES

Morwood is also keen to remind travellers about the new regulations designed to modernise border security and streamline entry procedures that come into force for non-EU divers heading to the Continent in the second half of 2025.

“Many countries are adopting electronic travel-authorisation systems and biometric data collection to enhance security and efficiency,” she says. “These measures aim to reduce identity fraud, prevent visitors from staying too long in a country and provide more streamlined border experiences.”

They also place greater responsibility on travellers to adhere to pre-arrival requirements.

(Pixlr)

The European Travel Information & Authorisation System (ETIAS) is a mandatory electronic travel authorisation for non-EU passport-holders visiting any of the 30 Schengen countries for short stays (up to 90 days). Travellers must apply online before departure, providing accurate passport details, employment status, travel history and other information.

Most applications are promised to be processed in minutes, but some could take up to a month if additional information or an interview should be required. The ETIAS is valid for three years or until the associated passport expires. It costs 7 euros and is free for under-18s and over-70s.

Fingerprints and faces

Meanwhile the updated Entry/Exit System (EES) replaces manual passport-stamping with an automated digital record of entries and exits for all non-EU travellers entering Schengen countries for short stays. “This system will collect biometric data, including fingerprints and facial images, to track visa-free and visa-required stays,” says Morwood.

The system will automatically flag overstayers in any country and, while it is designed to improve security and reduce queues over time, she says it could cause entry-point delays initially.

(Niklas Jeromin / Pexels)

“To make sure things go smoothly, apply for your ETIAS early – in fact, I’d recommend having it in hand before you even book hotels and flights,” says Morwood. “You will need to note when the ETIAS expires so that you can apply again in good time.“

As before, your passport must be valid for at least six months beyond your intended stay to travel to most EU countries. Find more information at Cheap Deals Away or on the EU website.

Also on Divernet: LIGHTWEIGHT SCUBA TRAVEL: ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR DIVERS, HOW TO TRAVEL LIGHT AS A DIVER, A GUIDE TO PACKING FOR DIVE TRAVEL, DIVE LIKE A PRO: PACKING GEAR FOR A DIVE TRIP