Emperor Divers announces new partnership with Bilikiki Cruises

Leading liveaboard holiday companies Emperor Divers and Solomon Islands-based Bilikiki Cruises have joined forces.

The arrangement will see Emperor promote its new partner to a more-global audience using its large customer base and strong market reputation, as well as incorporating some of the operational and development work.

Bilikiki is a long-established and highly-regarded company that have delivered wonderful diving experiences to their guests in the Solomon Islands since the 1980s. As one of the only companies to operate in this region, they are undoubted experts in providing top-quality holidays to their guests in this part of the world.

Emperor Bilikiki

Emperor’s history dates back to the early 1990s, when they began running dive centres in Egypt but now have a fleet of liveaboards in the Red Sea, Indonesia and the Maldives.

The new partnership will be an ideal marriage, with both companies sharing similar philosophies.

Emperor Divers CEO Alex Bryant said: “We are very pleased to welcome Bilikiki to the Emperor family. Our organisations are well matched as both have a very loyal client base and are renowned for providing excellent customer service.

“By joining forces, we feel we can help further progress the hugely-popular Bilikiki product and also introduce our established guests to a new area in which to dive.”

The spacious sun deck on the Emperor Bilikiki

“It’s a very exciting arrangement for us. We are well established in our three current destinations of the Red Sea, Indonesia and Maldives, but this new arrangement gives us a great chance to develop, to explore the Solomon Islands, and take in some new diving experiences.

Bilikiki Cruises’ managing director Sam Leeson added: “We’re delighted to have linked up with Emperor Divers to create this new working relationship. The chance to work with such a prominent organisation in the liveaboard industry is a great opportunity for us.

“Very little will change in the day-to-day running of Bilikiki as our existing staff will keep doing the tremendous work they have been doing for years. However, it offers a superb opportunity to spread the word about our beautiful boat and hopefully bring new visitors to experience the magical diving available in the Solomon Islands.”