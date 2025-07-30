Magazine Subscriptions
Explorer Ventures – Protecting coral, one dive at a time

Explorer Ventures
Restoring a coral reef through replanting

Sun-soaked decks, vibrant coral gardens, and a boatload of passionate divers made the latest RumPowered Research Expedition aboard Explorer Ventures‘ Turks & Caicos Explorer II one for the books. This Turks and Caicos Reef Fund trip wasn’t just a liveaboard holiday, it was a hands-on marine science adventure, powered by purpose. 

Underwater, divers didn’t just observe; they contributed. Throughout the week, TC Reef Fund’s participants were immersed in coral reef science: learning to identify coral species, spotting signs of disease, monitoring fish populations, and even administering treatments to support struggling colonies.  By combining education with action, each diver played a hands-on role in building reef resilience — and became part of the solution, one dive at a time.

One of the most-inspiring moments for the group came during the visit to the coral nursery at The Dome near Northwest Point. Every diver on board assisted by cleaning coral ladders, re-tying support structures, and relocating healthy fragments. In doing this work, divers give fragile corals a better chance to thrive. 

Explorer Ventures
Diver taking notes on a reef dive
Why This Matters

While the RumPowered Research trip was filled with vibrant marine life and inspiring teamwork, it also highlighted just how vital this kind of conservation work has become. 

Dives off East Caicos offered a real-time glimpse into the pressures facing coral ecosystems-underscoring the need for continued reef monitoring, restoration, and protection in a rapidly changing ocean. 

This kind of in-water, community-based work is essential to reef conservation. With scientists stretched thin, trained citizen divers help fill critical gaps in monitoring, early detection of disease, and direct intervention. And the impact doesn’t end with the trip-divers return home more informed, more engaged, and better equipped to advocate for reef protection in their communities and wherever they dive. That’s how local action becomes a force for global change.  

Explorer Ventures
Surveying the reefs of East Caicos

Dive Green: Sustainability That Shows 

This expedition was also an example of Explorer Ventures Fleet’s Dive Green promise in action. As part of their ongoing commitment to ocean conservation, the Fleet supports local nonprofits like the TC Reef Fund to actively support reef health, restoration and research. 

From educating guests on Green Fins best practices and using reef-safe products, to logging survey data and helping to maintain coral nurseries, every aspect of trip reflected our environmental values. Everyone aboard left not only with incredible dive memories, but with new skills and knowledge they’ll carry into every future dive. 

Explorer Ventures
Coral fragments helping to restore reefs off East Caicos

Join Explorer Ventures in Supporting Reef Conservation 

Coral conservation in Turks & Caicos wouldn’t be possible without the leadership and expertise of the Turks & Caicos Reef Fund. Their ongoing work in coral restoration, community education, and ocean stewardship continues to make a real impact in the islands and beyond. Explorer Ventures is proud to support their mission – and invite you to do the same. There’s likely to be another opportunity like this in 2026 for divers to join as citizen scientists! Keep an eye on @explorer.ventures @explorerventures & @tcreef_fund for upcoming trips!

Explorer Ventures
Explorer Ventures Turks and Caicos Explorer II was the base of operations

Photo credits: Patricia Guardiola Slattery / TC Reef Fund

Explorer Ventures – Protecting coral, one dive at a time
