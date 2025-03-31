Feel like royalty at Marsa Nakari

Discover the charm of the all-new Royal Tents at Red Sea Diving Safari‘s Marsa Nakari — where the romance of sleeping under canvas meets the comfort of modern amenities. With a solid wooden floor, lockable door, and windows, you’ll enjoy a perfect blend of rustic charm and peace of mind.
These beautifully constructed, hard-framed Royal Tents are available with either twin beds or a luxurious king-sized bed. Thoughtfully designed, they feature a vanity mirror, mini fridge, floor fan, bedside cabinets, reading lights, electrical outlets, and plenty of clothes storage.
Relax in the inviting bean bags for a quiet moment of reflection, and step outside to find your own private clothes dryer, table, and chairs — the ideal spot for sipping your morning coffee while watching the sunrise over Marsa Nakari.
Conveniently located in the heart of Nakari, the tents are just a short stroll from the restaurant, cafeteria, and dive centre. Plus, the immaculate shared bathroom facilities are within easy reach.