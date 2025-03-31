Feel like royalty at Marsa Nakari

Discover the charm of the all-new Royal Tents at Red Sea Diving Safari‘s Marsa Nakari — where the romance of sleeping under canvas meets the comfort of modern amenities. With a solid wooden floor, lockable door, and windows, you’ll enjoy a perfect blend of rustic charm and peace of mind.

These beautifully constructed, hard-framed Royal Tents are available with either twin beds or a luxurious king-sized bed. Thoughtfully designed, they feature a vanity mirror, mini fridge, floor fan, bedside cabinets, reading lights, electrical outlets, and plenty of clothes storage.

The inviting bedroom of the Royal Tent at Marsa Nakari

Relax in the inviting bean bags for a quiet moment of reflection, and step outside to find your own private clothes dryer, table, and chairs — the ideal spot for sipping your morning coffee while watching the sunrise over Marsa Nakari.

Conveniently located in the heart of Nakari, the tents are just a short stroll from the restaurant, cafeteria, and dive centre. Plus, the immaculate shared bathroom facilities are within easy reach.