Freediver Zecchini breaks FIM world record

Alessia Zecchini sets a 104m CMAS FIM word record

Italian freediver Alessia Zecchini broke her own CMAS Free Immersion world record by a 3m margin on 19 April, with a 104m dive.

The FIM record was set on the second day of the Camotes Freediving Challenge off Cebu in the Philippines, a limited-entry competition that started on 17 April and runs for a week. The discipline involves the finless freediver descending and ascending only by pulling on the rope.

Alessia Zecchini sets off down the line
Setting off down the line

Zecchini had completed a 104m FIM dive earlier in the week following three weeks of training, but had been frustrated to be disqualified on a technicality when a safety diver had touched her before she had fully surfaced. 

After initial anger at the decision, the 31-year-old said she had been happy simply to know that the dive could be done, and that she had only to replicate it two days later. Her record dive took her 3min 46sec.

Success for the Italian freediver
Success for the Italian freediver

Zecchini had set her previous 101m CMAS record in the Bahamas in July 2021. Her AIDA Free Immersion world record depth remains at 98m, set in Curaçao in October 2019, and she also holds all three AIDA Constant Weight (CWT) records.

The Camotes Freediving centre, run by Thibault Guignés, is located in the Camotes Islands 60km east of Cebu City. 

Also on Divernet: Freediver Zecchini smashes bi-fins world record, New on Netflix: The Deepest Breath, Five freedivers, 12 world records, Finless freediver sets absolute world record

