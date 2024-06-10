The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

RAID scuba instructors invited to embrace freediving

Follow Divernet on Google News
New freediving course for RAID instructors
New freediving course for RAID instructors

Last Updated on June 10, 2024 by Steve Weinman

Dive RAID International has sensibly been stringing out announcements of a wide range of new courses over the past few months, but its latest is one designed to boost the flexibility of its professionals: Freediving Pool Instructor.

“It tops everything,” says RAID, so excited is it by the concept of a pool freediving qualification open to all its scuba instructors. “We feel there’s a natural fit for them to introduce their customers – old and new – to the freedom and fun of freediving,” 

RAID says it believes that the crossover potential of the two disciplines has been underplayed, given that skills taught in a basic freediving class, including calming the mind and controlling the breathing cycle, are fundamental to diver comfort and safety. It believes those skills feed into producing balanced and relaxed scuba divers, whether on open-circuit or a rebreather.

Pool Instructors will be qualified to teach RAID’s Try Freediving, Surf Survival and the new Static Apnea and Dynamic Apnea specialities. 

Full-face mask training

RAID has also recently introduced a product-specific full-face mask training course for OTS Guardian and Spectrum models. Besides non-specific modules covering the advantages of using a FFM it also enlarges on the anatomy, set-up, inspection, donning, adjustment, emergency procedures, post-dive care, maintenance and communication techniques specific to those models.

RAID FFM course

The course is open to divers of 15 and over certified as an Open Water 20 diver or equivalent. ​Maximum training depth is 6m in confined water and 20m in open water.​ ​Other FFM units are already supported on other RAID courses. Details of Freediving Pool Instructor and the new FFM programme can be obtained from the local RAID office.

Also on Divernet: RAID COURSE GUIDES OC DIVERS DOWN TO 100M, FACE-DOWN: THE LATEST RAID FREEDIVING COURSE, ‘BE THE BEST BUDDY EVER!’ SAYS RAID, RAID DIVES INTO SNORKELLING – AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
https://godivingshow.com Metal or Plastic Scuba Drysuit Zipper? Which is Best? #askmark #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

https://godivingshow.com

Metal or Plastic Scuba Drysuit Zipper? Which is Best? #askmark
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GOUJEOERGNDg1N0QyNDA3

Metal or Plastic Scuba Drysuit Zipper? Which is Best? #askmark

Top10 Dive Computers for 2024 #scuba #top10 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS https://godivingshow.com Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 00:57 Shearwater Tern TX 01:57 Garmin Descent Mk3i 03:04 Apple Watch Ultra 04:14 Suunto EON Core 05:11 Shearwater Perdix 2.0 06:03 Suunto ZOOP Novo 06:53 Mares Sirius 07:46 Scubapro Luna 2.0 08:40 Shearwater Peregrine 09:25 Garmin Descent G1 Solar We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

Top10 Dive Computers for 2024 #scuba #top10

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
https://godivingshow.com

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
00:57 Shearwater Tern TX
01:57 Garmin Descent Mk3i
03:04 Apple Watch Ultra
04:14 Suunto EON Core
05:11 Shearwater Perdix 2.0
06:03 Suunto ZOOP Novo
06:53 Mares Sirius
07:46 Scubapro Luna 2.0
08:40 Shearwater Peregrine
09:25 Garmin Descent G1 Solar We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40QkU3RjBCMjgzQUIzNjg2

Top10 Dive Computers for 2024 #scuba #top10

https://godivingshow.com How To disassemble and service your scuba diving BCD power inflator. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

https://godivingshow.com
How To disassemble and service your scuba diving BCD power inflator.

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OEQ1OTk4ODU2N0E5RUYz

How To Disassemble a Power Inflator #scuba #BCD #howto

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.


Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x