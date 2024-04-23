Face-down: the latest RAID freediving course

The new RAID Static Apnea programme, described by the training agency as a “ground-breaking initiative”, is a speciality course restricted to pools or “pool-like conditions” that can be taught by any active RAID freediving pool instructor.

Basically participants put their face under water and hold their breath for as long as possible, but to extend times safely, whether for beginners or existing freedivers, requires knowledge and practice of breathing-up and relaxation techniques, visualisation strategies and trust in the role of the buddy, who must be present and alert whenever static apnea takes place.

The mental control required is not only in pursuit of breaking records, personal or otherwise – though as RAID points out the course can be used in pursuing static apnea as a competitive sport – but about developing as a freediver and also honing breathing techniques that can prove useful for other water-users such as scuba and rebreather divers.

Static apnea can, says the agency, improve breath control as an aid to managing stress and anxiety; increase lung capacity through regular exercises to boost respiratory function; enhance cardio-vascular health by adapting the body to require lower levels of oxygen; boost mental discipline; bring about a deep sense of relaxation; and help divers to connect with nature.

Specific benefits of static apnea for scuba divers apart from improved breath-holding ability include assistance in keeping calm and relaxed under water to avoid panic; improved lung capacity to allow for deeper and more efficient breaths; enhanced buoyancy control and overall comfort; and improved ability to equalise pressure in ears and sinuses.

The current AIDA men's and women's static apnea world records were set by Stéphane Mifsud (11min 35sec) and Natalia Molchanova (9min 2sec), in both cases some years ago.

The RAID course forms part of what it says will be a broader boost to its freediving programme over the coming months, with a dynamic apnea course due soon. Static Apnea is available through local RAID dive-centres.

