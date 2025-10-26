Red Sea liveaboard gets stuck at Abu Dabbab

In a dramatic start to a southern Egyptian Red Sea dive-trip, the liveaboard Royal Evolution ran aground on Abu Dabbab reef near Marsa Alam on 24 October, prompting the evacuation of all its guests to another liveaboard nearby.

The 40m steel-hulled vessel had departed from Port Ghalib, about 30km to the north, and struck what is known as block 4 of the popular reef complex, where check-out dives are carried out.

No injuries were reported among those onboard the stranded Royal Evolution, though a rescuer from another boat was reported to have sustained a minor injury during the subsequent evacuation. The divers, their equipment and personal belongings were transferred to the Red Sea Explorer, which had been in the vicinity.

Though Royal Evolution was unable to get off the reef under its own power, its Hurghada-based operator Red Sea Paradise for Cruises initially expressed confidence that with only the boat’s keel and not its hull having made “light contact” with the reef, damage was minimal.

Abu Dabbab (Roland Unger)

“Had there been any risk to the safety of our guests, crew or vessel, we would have immediately implemented our safety and evacuation procedures and dispatched support vessels as per our protocol,” it stated.

The situation remained “completely calm and under control”, the operator maintained, with the boat likely to be lifted off the reef at high tide that evening, enabling the trip to continue.

This natural solution failed to materialise, however, and the guests spent the night onshore at the Abu Dabbab Hotel. As of today (26 October) there has been no report of Royal Evolution being removed from the reef.

Proper and safe salvaging

In a second statement yesterday the operator said that it had been working with a team of experts “to ensure the proper and safe salvaging of the vessel” with minimal impact to the reef and boat.

Royal Evolution accommodates up to 24 guests and has a crew of 14 with three dive-guides. Built in 2006, it is certified for travel beyond Egypt into Sudanese and Saudi waters.

Coral at Abu Dabbab (Steve Weinman)

The incident is likely to be subject to formal reporting and review under Egyptian maritime law. The country’s Chamber of Diving & Water Sports made no comment but thanked Red Sea Explorer‘s crew for their “speedy movement, kind efforts and assistance”, which it described as “a great role model for positivity and co-operation values”. That boat is part of the international Explorer Ventures fleet and operated by Extra Divers.

In its initial statement soon after the stranding, Red Sea Paradise for Cruises attacked what it called “unfair and sensational reporting”, saying that over the past year “negative and biased publications” had contributed to “a significant downturn in the liveaboard sector, affecting livelihoods and the image of the Red Sea as a premier diving destination”.