Airlifted man dies after Channel dive

Looking out to the Channel from Cuckmere Haven (N Chadwick)
Looking out to sea from Cuckmere Haven (N Chadwick)

Last Updated on July 10, 2024 by Steve Weinman

A scuba diver who was picked up from the Channel west of Eastbourne, Sussex by a search and rescue helicopter on Monday (8 July) was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The Coastguard had received reports that the diver, described as a male in his 50s, had got into difficulties south of Cuckmere Haven and dispatched the helicopter from its base at Lydd in Kent, while a Newhaven lifeboat was also sent to the scene. The diver was located and winched onto the helicopter at around 2.50pm. 

The helicopter landed in East Brighton Park and the diver was transferred to the nearby Royal Sussex County Hospital, but was later confirmed to have died. The man's family was informed and an investigation is underway.

Also on Divernet: Malta fatalities were from UK’s biggest Polish dive-club, Lifeboat responds to divers off Portland, Diver dies on first day of Donegal rally

