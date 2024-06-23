Diver dies on first day of Donegal rally

Last Updated on June 23, 2024 by Steve Weinman

A 40-year-old male diver has died after getting into difficulties during a weekend scuba diving rally in Co Donegal in north-western Ireland.

The incident occurred at around 12.30pm yesterday (22 June). Once the alarm had been raised Malin Head Coast Guard co-ordinated a search operation that included other Coast Guard and garda units.

The diver and another in his 60s, thought to be his dive-buddy, were recovered from the water near the Teelin Bay pier, west of Killybegs, where the rally was based.

The younger man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, but the other was taken by Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo to University Hospital Galway for treatment.

The local coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination was set to be carried out.

The rest of the North West Dive Rally, which had attracted some 100 divers from around Ireland convening to dive and take part in social events, was cancelled following the fatality.

The event is put on by Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club (DBSAC), which operates its own search & recovery unit, and emphasises boat-diving sites off the Sliabh Liag sea-cliffs and Malin Beg as well as shore dives such as Cassan Sound and St John’s Point.

Also on Divernet: RETURN TO THE DONEGAL CLASSICS, DIVE EXPEDITION TO IRELAND’S WEST COAST, MALIN HEAD, IRELAND’S WRECK-DIVING MAGNET, IRISH DIVERS BACK NEW WRECKS BILL