Woman dies, man hurt in rare shark incident

A female swimmer has died and a man accompanying her left in critical condition in Australia after both were bitten by what is thought to have been a single shark.

The incident, unusual in that respect, unfolded off Kylie’s Beach at Crowdy Bay, north of Newcastle in New South Wales, early this morning (27 November).

The victims have yet to be formally identified but police confirmed that they were known to one another. They are thought to have been European tourists, possibly from Switzerland.

The area was described as remote and unpatrolled, with no lifeguard presence, but beachgoers were able to assist the pair before the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Makeshift tourniquet

The woman, believed to have been in her 20s, died at the scene. The man, thought also to be in his 20s, had suffered serious leg injuries.

A bystander described by emergency services as “heroic” applied a makeshift tourniquet to his leg to prevent further loss of blood and was credited with possibly saving his life. He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for treatment.

The beach and surrounding areas were closed following the incident. Officers attached to Manning – Great Lakes Police District were liaising with experts from the Department of Primary Industries & Regional Development to determine the species of shark involved, although a large bull shark was suspected to have been responsible.

Authorities are understood to have deployed smart drumlines and drones in the area to monitor the sea for shark activity. A formal report will be prepared for the coroner.