Diver dies in Orkney

A 63-year-old scuba diver has died on Orkney after suffering what was reported to be a case of decompression illness.

Emergency services responded to a call shortly before noon on 28 August and attended the scene at Houton Pier, south-east of Stromness on Mainland.

Paramedics attended to the man before he was taken by ambulance to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, 17km away. He was said to have died shortly after arrival.

The police are conducting an investigation into the incident and will report to the Procurator Fiscal.

Houton Pier is a ferry hub connecting to Hoy, South Walls and Flotta but is sometimes used by boats taking wreck-divers to and from Scapa Flow.