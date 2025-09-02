Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Diver dies in Orkney

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Houton, Orkney (Colin Smith)
Houton, Orkney (Colin Smith)

A 63-year-old scuba diver has died on Orkney after suffering what was reported to be a case of decompression illness.

Emergency services responded to a call shortly before noon on 28 August and attended the scene at Houton Pier, south-east of Stromness on Mainland.

Paramedics attended to the man before he was taken by ambulance to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, 17km away. He was said to have died shortly after arrival.

The police are conducting an investigation into the incident and will report to the Procurator Fiscal.

Houton Pier is a ferry hub connecting to Hoy, South Walls and Flotta but is sometimes used by boats taking wreck-divers to and from Scapa Flow.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Angus H Day: Serbian arrested after dive-tank explosion
Steve Weinman: Study homes in on elusive Greenland shark
MrB: Study homes in on elusive Greenland shark
Harry: Underwater kiss claim leads to diver’s arrest
Robert: Boy loses hand after scuba-tank explosion
Recent News
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month