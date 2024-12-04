The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Diver searches continue in Wales & Orkney

Searches continue for missing diver Imrich (North Wales Police)
Missing diver Imrich (North Wales Police)

Specialist police searches are being carried out in north Wales for a diver identified only as Imrich, 53, from Warrington in Cheshire. 

North Wales Police had been alerted to safety concerns for Imrich, who it's thought might have been diving off Porth Ysgaden on the Llyn Peninsula on 28 November. His silver Ford Mondeo Titanium, containing personal belongings, was later located in a car park close to the beach near Tudweiliog, a location said to be popular with scuba divers and anglers.

An initial sea search involving a Coastguard helicopter, fixed-wing aircraft and rescue teams along with an RNLI lifeboat was called off on 29 November, although land searches continued. Sea operations are now reported to have resumed as well.

“We are keeping all lines of enquiry open and are appealing to anyone who might have seen Imrich to get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity,” said Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson of North Wales Police

“Anyone who was in the area of Porth Ysgaden on Wednesday, 27 November or Thursday, 28 November and hasn’t already been in touch is asked to make contact with us.

“You can contact us by calling 101, or via our website, quoting reference number Q179229.”

Orkney operations stepped up

In Orkney, meanwhile, a Police Scotland marine & dive unit arrived on 2 December to help with the search for a missing man now known to have been a commercial scallop diver.

As reported on Divernet on 29 November, Orkney Coastguard had stood down a multi-agency air and sea search for the still-unidentified diver, who had gone missing in Scapa Flow. The police had announced that it would continue with its own investigation, and the Coastguard is now reported to have rejoined the search.

The diver had been reported missing on the afternoon of 27 November, but the search was called off at 3am the following morning. Orkney Islands Council’s Harbour Authority has also been conducting its own investigation.

Also on Divernet: DIVER MISSING IN SCAPA FLOW, SCAPA WRECK DIVER NAMED, ANOTHER DIVING DEATH IN ORKNEY, DIVERS DIED OFF ORKNEY AND CORNWALL

