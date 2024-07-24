Search continues for missing diver off Dorset

A search and rescue operation is continuing off Dorset between Swanage and Poole Bay for a scuba diver who was reported missing close to Old Harry Rocks at around 6pm yesterday evening (23 July).

Swanage and Poole Coastguard rescue teams and two helicopters have joined Swanage, Poole and, from early today, Yarmouth RNLI lifeboats in scouring the area, along with a number of public vessels. There are unconfirmed reports that the diver was a teenager, and the family has been informed.

Earlier this month there were two separate fatal incidents in the Channel off Eastbourne. On 8 July a male diver in his 50s got into difficulties south of Cuckmere Haven and was declared dead after being airlifted to hospital.

Only five days later another diver was reported missing off nearby Beachy Head in the early afternoon of 13 July but search and rescue crews were stood down late that same night.