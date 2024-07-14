The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search called off in second Eastbourne scuba incident

Beachy Head (David Iliff, CC BY-SA 3.0)
Beachy Head (David Iliff, CC BY-SA 3.0)

Last Updated on July 14, 2024 by Steve Weinman

Only five days after the death of a scuba diver following an incident in the Channel off Eastbourne, another has gone missing in the same area, prompting an air-sea search and rescue operation that has now been called off.

The diver was reported missing off Beachy Head at 12.45pm yesterday (Saturday, 13 July), and the Coastguard called in RNLI crews from Eastbourne and Newhaven to help it in the search. After no trace of the diver had been found, the emergency-service crews were stood down late last night.

Last Monday afternoon (8 July) another Channel diver, described as a male in his 50s, got into difficulties south of Cuckmere Haven, a few miles further west of Eastbourne than Beachy Head. He had been airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital by Coastguard helicopter, where he was declared dead.

Also on Divernet: Malta fatalities were from UK’s biggest Polish dive-club, Lifeboat responds to divers off Portland, Diver dies on first day of Donegal rally

