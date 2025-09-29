Ask DAN: wetsuit dizziness and nausea (and how to prevent it)

In this edition of “Ask DAN,” we explain why wetsuit dizziness and nausea can occur and how to prevent it while diving.

Q: When I wear a wetsuit in humid conditions, I get dizzy and nauseous; it feels the same as when I have motion sickness, which is a common problem for me. Why does this happen, and what can I do to prevent it?

Understanding Wetsuit Dizziness and Nausea

Many divers report feeling dizzy or nauseous when wearing a wetsuit in humid conditions. This is often similar to motion sickness, which can affect sensitive individuals even on calm days. The main culprit is heat stress. Neoprene wetsuits trap heat and moisture close to the body, which can overwhelm your body’s natural cooling mechanisms if you spend too long on deck or onshore before entering the water.

Symptoms of wetsuit-induced heat stress include:

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Nausea

Sweating and general discomfort

Fatigue or exhaustion

How to Prevent Wetsuit Dizziness

To minimise the risk of wetsuit dizziness, follow these practical tips:

Suit Up Just Before Entering the Water

Avoid being fully zipped in while waiting on the dive boat or shore. The longer your body is enclosed in neoprene in hot, humid conditions, the greater the risk of heat stress. Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water before and during your dive day. Hydration helps your body regulate temperature and reduces the likelihood of dizziness and nausea. Vent Your Body After the Dive

Once back on the boat or shore, remove your wetsuit or at least the top half to allow heat to escape. This helps your body cool down gradually. Limit Sun Exposure

Try to stay in the shade or cover your wetsuit with a towel while on deck to avoid additional heat from the sun. Acclimate Gradually

If you are prone to motion sickness or heat sensitivity, spend a few minutes acclimating to your wetsuit before fully entering the water. Small steps reduce stress on the body.

Other Factors That Can Contribute

Full Neoprene Coverage: Thick wetsuits, hoods, and gloves can trap more heat.

Boat or Shore Conditions: High humidity, direct sun, or lack of airflow can intensify discomfort.

Individual Sensitivity: Divers who experience motion sickness are often more prone to wetsuit dizziness.

Remember, minor discomfort is normal, but severe dizziness or nausea may indicate heat stress or dehydration. Always listen to your body and act accordingly.

When to Seek Medical Advice

If wetsuit dizziness or nausea persists despite taking precautions, consider speaking with a medical professional or a DAN dive medicine specialist. Persistent symptoms could indicate an underlying issue that affects your diving safety.

FAQs

Why do I feel dizzy and nauseous in my wetsuit? Neoprene wetsuits trap heat and moisture, which can cause heat stress, leading to dizziness and nausea before or after diving. How can I prevent dizziness while wearing a wetsuit? Limit time in your wetsuit before entering the water, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged sun exposure on deck. Does fully suiting up early increase risk of heat stress? Yes, being fully zipped in onshore or on the dive boat can trap heat, making symptoms of dizziness and nausea more likely. What should I do after a dive if I feel dizzy in my wetsuit? Remove your gear, especially the top half of your wetsuit, to allow your body to vent heat and recover. Are some divers more prone to motion-sickness-like symptoms in wetsuits? Yes, divers who commonly experience motion sickness may be more sensitive to heat stress and moisture retention in wetsuits.

