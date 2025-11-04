Howard Rosenstein’s story set for the big screen

A trio of US-based producers, including George Linder, known for his work on the Running Man franchise, have secured the rights to develop a motion picture or television project based on the compelling non-fiction book, Treasures, Shipwrecks and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving, written by Howard Rosenstein and published by Dived Up Publications.

The deal grants producers Linder, Ziad Batal and John Ptak the rights to create a documentary that will explore the book’s narrative — Rosenstein’s remarkable first-hand account of pioneering the earliest discoveries and expeditions in the Red Sea.

It details how he built an industry from scratch, attracted adventurous (and sometimes famous) guests drawn to pristine coral reefs, and navigated the complex political machinations in an area still technically at war to secure environmental protections for one of Earth’s most-important ecosystems.

The Book and the Vision

Treasures, Shipwrecks and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving: A Pioneer’s Journey, details the extraordinary true story of how modern scuba diving bloomed in the region, starting from a makeshift base in a World War One train carriage on the edge of the desert.

“This is a powerful, untold story of exploration and risk at the limits of underwater discovery,” said George Linder, Producer. “The historical depth and sheer adventure make it perfect for the screen. We look forward to translating this remarkable work into a visually stunning film.”

About the Author

Howard Rosenstein is a true pioneer – a one-off who was inducted into the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in 2009. In this memoir, he shares the more surprising as well as his favourite stories from the early part of his long diving career.

Dived Up Publications

Based in Bournemouth, United Kingdom, Dived Up Publications specializes in books relating to underwater exploration and maritime history.

The book

Published 11 March 2025 | RRP GBP £25 / USD $35/ EU €30 | Paperback | ISBN 978-1-909455-54-2

216 pages | Revised 1st Edition | 234 x 156 mm | Available from Divedup.com, online and from retailers.