Ireland gains its first artificial reef

A rusting ship with a decidedly shady past has been sunk to the bottom of Killala Bay as Ireland's first artificial reef.

The MV Shingle was seized by the Revenue Commissioners in a €14 million cigarette/tobacco trafficking bust ten years ago, when it was enroute from Slovenia towards Drogheda with 32 million cigarettes and a quantity of tobacco onboard, and had been languishing in first Dublin, and then New Ross in County Wexford, racking up berthing fees, remedial works and maintenance.

Michael Loftus, of the local Grainne Uaile Sub Aqua Club, was the first to raise the idea of creating an artificial reef to boost tourism and support local marine life many years ago, and now, through liaison between his committee (Killala Bay Ships 2 Reef), the Revenue Commissioners, Mayo County Council and Sligo County Council, it has finally happened.

The MV Shingle heads beneath the surface

The MV Shingle was sent on its final journey yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 18 September), and settled in 29m after about an hour and a half in front of a veritable fleet of boats carrying sightseers, who gave an enormous cheer as it finally disappeared beneath the surface.

The project has cost around €2 million, but it is hoped that the new arrival will provide a boost to the number of visitors to the area, as well as being beneficial to the marine flora and fauna in the vicinity.

Michael Loftus commented: “Many other places around the world have artificial reefs, but there are none in Ireland. We do have wrecks off Northern Ireland, but they lie too deep and are only for experienced technical divers. Our reef is only 30m down, well within the range of the less-experienced as well as accomplished divers.”