Jet2 launching flights and holidays to Egypt in 2027

After the ‘are they, aren’t they’ debacle around entry visa fees, some positive news for Egypt with the announcement that Jet2 will resume flights and holidays to the country from February 2027.

The award-winning tour operator and airline will operate year-round to dive hotspots Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh – a move that will be warmly welcomed by divers as it offers another option to get to Egypt from the UK.

Jet2 will operate to Hurghada from six UK airports (Birmingham, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted and Manchester) and to Sharm El Sheikh from six airports too – Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted and Manchester – meaning there are 18 weekly flights on sale and over 4,000 arriving seats per week. Four of these routes are exclusive to Jet2 – Leeds Bradford to Hurghada, London Stansted to Hurghada, Edinburgh to Sharm El Sheikh and Leeds Bradford to Sharm El Sheikh.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be giving customers even more choice thanks to the launch of Egypt as a brand-new destination. With year-round availability to the magical destinations of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, we are giving holidaymakers fantastic choice in two iconic holiday hotspots, and we cannot wait to get started. We are incredibly excited about these new destinations, and we know how popular they will be with our customers, based on the demand out there.”

He added: “This latest expansion demonstrates the strength of our growing business, and it comes on the back of customers choosing to travel with us time and time again. Our award-winning proposition clearly continues to delight holidaymakers, and we look forward to welcoming even more customers onboard thanks to the launch of these two brand-new destinations.”