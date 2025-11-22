Kids Sea Camp goes global

The multi-award-winning Kids Sea Camp, which has garnered numerous accolades over the past two decades for its focus on introducing children to scuba diving, is now aiming to bring its specialised holidays to a global audience.

Founded by Margo Peyton, Kids Sea Camp runs trips all over the world, but the clientele predominantly come from North America. In 2026, they aim to change that, and in August they are running the first-ever World’s Sea Camp.

The ambitious aim of this inaugural event is to attract families from all over the globe, hence why the Philippines was chosen as the destination, lying to the east of Europe and west of North America, and easily accessible from both. So far, families from France, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Australia and the United States have signed on for this global gathering.

The trip will offer the chance to dive with whale sharks and thresher sharks, visit the Apple Island Turtle Sanctuary, and experience first-hand the renowned hospitality and rich cultural heritage of the Philippines.