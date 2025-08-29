Make your mark as a SeagrassSpotter

Over the past ten years, people from around the globe have come together for our oceans, using the SeagrassSpotter app to map and protect the world’s seagrass meadows.

From storing carbon to preventing coastal erosion, improving water quality to providing a home for wildlife, including turtles and seahorses, seagrass meadows play a critical role for people and planet. Yet our knowledge of the location and extent of the world’s seagrass remains incomplete.

As SeagrassSpotter’s tenth anniversary approaches this October, Project Seagrass are calling on communities to explore their local coastline and upload seagrass sightings to SeagrassSpotter.

Trusted by scientists, and thousands of ocean lovers across the world, SeagrassSpotter is the only app you need to play your part in global seagrass conservation.

The aim is to log 10,000 sightings by the end of this tenth anniversary year, so come on, download the app, and do your bit to help protect and preserve this vital ocean resource.