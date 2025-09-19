Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Mammoth find in Germany’s Lake Salzgitter

Find us on Google News
Weekly Newsletter
Mammoth
Museum director Arne Homann (center) with Harald Wiegleb (left), Jürgen Woelke (right), and the tusk in the Salder Ice Age Garden

German divers exploring the depths of Lake Salzgitter in July made an unusual discovery when they came across a completely preserved tusk from a woolly mammoth.

Harald Wiegleb, from Lebenstedt, and Jurgen Woelke, from Salzgitter-Bad, gifted the tusk to the Salder Castle Municipal Museum, which boasts a life-size reconstruction of an adult woolly mammoth in the Ice Age Garden.

The almost-80cm-long tusk is thought to have belonged to a six- to seven-year-old animal, which would have roamed the area during the last Ice Age some 110,000 to 10,000 years ago, according to museum director Arne Homann.

The museum is receiving expert support from Dr Ralf Kosma, of the State Natural History Museum Braunschweig, which is advising on the best methods of conservation of the tusk. It is currently lying in a tub of water to prevent it drying out, which could severely damage it, but once complete conservation is complete in a year or two, it will be put on display in a permanent exhibition.

Photo credit: Salder Castle Municipal Museum / City of Salzgitter

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Omaxx42: The Best Backpack for Day Diving 2025
Divernet: Improved Dolphin ready to roll – at last
Lloyd Garrard CW5: Improved Dolphin ready to roll – at last
Abdulhakeem Abdulrahman: Why today is World Dolphin Day
Cam Reeman: Lesson’s Learned
Recent News
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month