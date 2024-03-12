The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Europe cracks down on underwater noise

Europe cracks down on underwater noise: Critically Endangered North Atlantic right whale (NOAA Fisheries / Lisa Conger)
An “historic step” to protect marine life from underwater noise pollution is how the campaign body International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has welcomed new mandatory limits set this week by the European Commission, in a move that represents a first for Europe.

Half of underwater noise globally is produced by commercial shipping, which dominates the background sound experienced by ocean-dwellers – and sometimes scuba divers too. 

“This constant din hinders marine animals from detecting and interpreting biologically important sounds,” says IFAW. “It can also change predator-prey interactions and community structure, compromise food-web dynamics and stability, and risk ecosystem productivity and services.”

The announcement comes more than a year after an EC technical working group agreed on the limits that EU member-states would need to observe to achieve “Good Environmental Status” for the ocean. 

The measures now form an EU Marine Strategy Framework Directive (MSFD), giving countries until this October to update their own strategies in accordance with that directive.

Blue Speeds

While IFAW has hailed the adoption of mandatory thresholds as an “excellent step”, it says it must be complemented by effective, enforceable operational measures, with the onus on the commission to provide clear guidance to member-states on how to achieve them.

IFAW’s “Blue Speeds” campaign calls for a speed ceiling of 75% of the maximum design speed of commercial vessels to be enforced in EU seas, claiming that this would be “the most viable and easily achievable practice the shipping industry can implement to respect the adopted thresholds”. 

It says that a recent study found that adhering to Blue Speeds in EU waters could reduce noise pollution by 25% and the risk of ships colliding with whales by 23%. 

It would also lower fuel consumption, carbon dioxide emissions and air pollution from shipping by about 8% each.

“Underwater noise pollution is a little-known but growing threat to the health and lives of whales, dolphins and many other marine species,” said Ilaria Di Silvestre, IFAW’s head of EU policy & campaigns. “IFAW is calling for immediate action to turn down the noise, and the implementation of Blue Speeds for commercial ships in European waters offers an immediate and straightforward solution.

“The recently revised EU Environmental Crime Directive recognises the threats of underwater noise pollution by including it in the list of criminal offences,” said Di Silvestre. “This makes the impact of the thresholds communicated today even stronger. 

“Implementing Blue Speeds would greatly help member-states to implement new underwater noise limits and the EU to honour international obligations,”

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba @BrentHollett #askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane. What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba
@BrentHollett
#askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane.

What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
@IonutParaschiv28 #askmark Hi mark, i have a multipart question regarding the long hose setup i'm considering. I have a set of atomic regulators, an M1 for my primary and a Z2 octo, configured in traditional setup. Questions are: 1. When i switch to a longhose, do i NEED to put in on the Z2 octo (It's not a fully yellow octo, but it does have yellow tints on it - it also stays in a black hose). They're both similar in terms of breathing, but i'd rather have my m1 primary on it. 2. should i go for traditional rubber hoses or braided? I also considered an miflex xt-tech hose for the long hose? I'm mostly concerned about floatines and "scratchy" feeling with the braided ones. Thank you, Keep up the good work #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@IonutParaschiv28
#askmark Hi mark, i have a multipart question regarding the long hose setup i'm considering. I have a set of atomic regulators, an M1 for my primary and a Z2 octo, configured in traditional setup. Questions are: 1. When i switch to a longhose, do i NEED to put in on the Z2 octo (It's not a fully yellow octo, but it does have yellow tints on it - it also stays in a black hose). They're both similar in terms of breathing, but i'd rather have my m1 primary on it. 2. should i go for traditional rubber hoses or braided? I also considered an miflex xt-tech hose for the long hose? I'm mostly concerned about floatines and "scratchy" feeling with the braided ones. Thank you, Keep up the good work
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Should I Use My Octo as a Primary? #scuba #askmark

@lukec.1916 #askmark how do I fit a bolt snap to a second stage or the hose to clip it of? really enjoy your content, helped me with a lot of questions! keep it going:) #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@lukec.1916
#askmark
how do I fit a bolt snap to a second stage or the hose to clip it of?
really enjoy your content, helped me with a lot of questions! keep it going:)
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
How To Attach a Boltsnap to a Hose #askmark #scuba

