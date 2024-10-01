The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Nautilus to distribute Dived Up books

Bournemouth-based Dived Up Publications, which specialises in dive-related books, has formed a partnership with Nautilus Group to distribute its catalogue, and says the move will make its titles more readily available to dive-shops and other retailers.

Nautilus UK represents more than 20 diving-equipment brands, so has an extensive distribution network and knowledge of the diving market. It is now taking responsibility for distribution, sales and marketing of Dived Up books to the dive trade, allowing the publisher to focus on content-creation.

“We are excited to welcome Dived Up Publications to our portfolio,” said Nautilus owner Brett Thorpe. “Their high-quality dive books are a perfect complement to our existing range of products. In a world of digital media, it’s refreshing to be able to offer high-quality physical media which will still be with us in 50 years.”

Dived Up’s catalogue includes guides to dive-locations, underwater photography and videography and diving equipment as well as biographies, maritime history, marine-life ID resources and a range of logbooks. Editor-in-chief Alex Gibson says that it also champions niche titles from other independent publishers.

Recent releases include Coral Triangle Cameos: Biodiversity And The Small Majority by Alan Powderham; Treasures, Shipwrecks And The Dawn of Red Sea Diving by Howard Rosenstein; Scuba Diving Operational Risk Management by Claudio Gino Ferreri; and the second edition of Richard Salter’s Diving Gozo & Comino

@adefrutos63 #askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

