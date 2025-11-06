Neal Watson celebrates 50 years in Bimini

Fifty years ago, legendary diver and pioneer Neal Watson set his sights on the turquoise waters of Bimini – and in doing so, changed the course of diving history. As we celebrate Neal Watson’s 50th anniversary in Bimini, we honour not only the man who helped shape modern scuba and shark diving, but also the island that became a cornerstone of his remarkable journey.

A Pioneer with a Vision

In the early 1970s, Neal Watson arrived in Bimini with an adventurous spirit and a clear mission – to make the world’s most-thrilling underwater experiences accessible to divers from around the globe. At the time, Bimini was a hidden gem, a tiny island in the Bahamas known mostly to anglers and a few adventurous souls. But Neal recognized something extraordinary in its waters – incredible visibility, breathtaking reefs, dramatic drop-offs, and unparalleled shark encounters.

With that vision, Neal established what would become one of the most-influential dive operations in the Caribbean. He introduced divers to Bimini’s underwater world long before ‘shark diving’ became a global phenomenon, laying the foundation for what is now considered a rite of passage for serious divers.

Neal Watson Snr is a record-breaking deep diver

Shaping Shark Diving for the World

Neal Watson’s name is synonymous with adventure and innovation. Long before social media brought shark encounters into the spotlight, Neal and his team were designing safe, responsible, and awe-inspiring shark-diving experiences in Bimini’s waters. His work attracted not only recreational divers but also film-makers, researchers, and thrill-seekers who wanted to see sharks up close in their natural environment.

Bimini’s great hammerheads, Caribbean reef sharks, and bull sharks became stars of the show, drawing divers from every corner of the globe. Neal’s leadership helped redefine shark diving from a niche pursuit into a bucket-list experience, putting Bimini firmly on the map as one of the top shark-diving destinations in the world with Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center located at Bimini Big Game Club.

A Legacy That Lives in Every Dive

For divers who have descended into Bimini’s waters over the past five decades, Neal Watson is more than a name – he’s a part of their personal story. Generations of divers learned to trust the ocean, face their fears, and fall in love with the underwater world through the dive experiences Neal created. Many return year after year, not just for the pristine dives, but to relive the sense of wonder they felt on their first trip.

His contributions extend far beyond Bimini. As a record-breaking diver, industry leader, and mentor, Neal has inspired countless instructors, dive operators, and ocean advocates. Yet Bimini remains the heart of his legacy – a place where the past, present, and future of diving meet.

Dive boat heading off on another adventure

Photo credit: Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center