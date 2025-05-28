Over 100 diving doctors meet in Bali for SPUMS diver health conference

Candidasa, Bali, Indonesia: This week, the South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society’s (SPUMS) 53rd Annual Scientific Meeting took place in Candidasa on Bali’s east coast. The conference, held at the Ramayana Candidasa, attracted 150 delegates and guests, with approximately 80 delegates diving each morning before afternoon scientific sessions.

Each year at the SPUMS scientific conference, speakers present on important health and safety issues for snorkelers and divers and emerging new treatments for dive-related illnesses. This year’s operational and scientific program; ‘Oxygen – Too little, too Much or just right’, was convened by Dr Xavier Vrijdag and Dr Hanna van Waart. According to convenors;

“The focus of this year’s conference is oxygen in diving and hyperbaric medicine. We will discuss the benefits and risks of oxygen by having too little (hypoxia), too much (oxygen toxicity) or just the right amount (during diving or for treatment of divers and illnesses).“

Bali’s dive medical community is also represented at the conference, with local dive medicine practitioner Andrea Wiljaya presenting to delegates on East Bali’s Hyperbaric Unit.

Keynote speakers at the conference are Dr Bruce Derrick and Dr Pieter-Jan Ooij.

Dr Derrick is currently an Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine and Assistant Professor in Anaesthesiology, Center for Hyperbaric Medicine & Environmental Physiology at Duke University. His research focuses on the use of nutritional ketosis for the mitigation of central nervous system oxygen toxicity.

Pieter-Jan van Ooij is an accomplished diving medicine physician with over 30 years of experience, primarily within the Royal Netherlands Navy. He currently serves as the Head of the Research, Innovation & Education Department at the Navy’s Diving Medical Centre. His research has advanced knowledge in areas such as pulmonary function in divers, oxygen toxicity, and decompression procedures.

This is not SPUMS’ debut in Bali. Few places in the South Pacific have large enough conference facilities for this number of delegates, as well as a dive centre with capacity for 80 divers, and spectacular diving each day from a single location to a variety of diverse dive sites.

Bali has been chosen as a conference venue several times before because it can deliver these three ingredients, as well as stunning landscapes, a colourful and fascinating culture, delicious food and the warm welcoming friendly Balinese themselves. For the many Australian and international delegates and guests, it’s also very easy to get to and reasonably priced.

All these factors have contributed to this year’s large number of attendees, and a general increase in SPUMS membership – the society now boasts over 430 members.

The mammoth task of taking over 80 people diving each day for five days, to five of Bali’s signature dive locations; Tulamben Bay, Amed, Candidasa, Nusa Penida and Padang Bai, is being managed by Bali Dive Academy.

The accommodation, conference facilities, catering and dive operations have been organised by dive specialist travel agency, Diveplanit Travel.

Diveplanit’s Simon Mallender said, “It’s been great to be able to deliver a Bali dive experience for this large group of influential diving doctors. Managing an event of this size brings challenges for a small business such as ours, but I’m proud to say the team has stepped up to this challenge, bringing innovation that also enhances our day-to-day business operations.”

Deborah Dickson-Smith adds; “It’s wonderful to be back in Bali, and to see this project, a year in the making, come to fruition. Huge thanks also to staff and management at the Ramayana and Bali Diving Academy, we could not have done this without their attention to detail and consistent support. I just hope I can sneak out for a few dives myself!”

Delegates were gifted with a souvenir of the event; sarongs featuring a marine-themed design, produced by Bali-based artist Simone Tomazela of Sea Connection Art. seaconnectionart.com

About South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society:

The South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society (SPUMS) arose out of informal discussions between two doctors in the Royal Australian Navy School of Underwater Medicine. They decided to create a medical society with a focus on matters significant to recreational divers. They opted to call it the South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society. SPUMS was founded in the Wardroom of HMAS Penguin, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia on Monday, 03 March 1971, and boasts over 430 members.

The purposes of the Society have not changed since its inception. These are:

to promote and facilitate the study of all aspects of underwater and hyperbaric medicine.

to provide information on underwater and hyperbaric medicine.

to promote communication between members and to publish a journal.

to convene members annually at a scientific conference and to hold meetings and other activities to inform, and to develop fellowship and friendship amongst members.

About Diveplanit Travel:

Diveplanit Travel is a specialist scuba diving travel agency and wholesaler. Its founders, Deborah Dickson-Smith and Simon Mallender, are scuba divers and passionate ocean advocates, whose main mission in life is to encourage more people to see first-hand how incredible the underwater world really is, and hopefully care more about looking after it.

Specialising in tailor-made diving holidays – the Diveplanit Travel team pride themselves on finding the best travel combination for each client, taking care of everything along the way, from airfares and accommodation to dive equipment and transfers.