Red Sea mola mola sighting makes local news

mola mola

Damian Groves from Scuba Dive Adventures recently embarked on an unforgettable journey aboard the Emperor Elite, following the Famous Five itinerary in the Red Sea, and was astounded by not one, but two sightings of mola mola, or sunfish – a rare visitor to Egyptian waters.

The trip began with an incredible stroke of luck – a playful pod of dolphins joined the group not once but twice during both the first and second dives. These close interactions left the guests enchanted and set the stage for an extraordinary week.

Next, the team explored the vibrant reefs of Ras Mohammed and the legendary wrecks of the Thistlegorm and Giannis D, but the real excitement unfolded at the Brother Islands. On their first dive at the south plateau, they encountered the usual inquisitive oceanic whitetip sharks. However, as they neared a grey reef shark cleaning station, Damian spotted something massive approaching. At first, he struggled to make out the shape, but soon realized it was not one, but two giant sunfish, or mola mola. These rare and majestic creatures came close, providing an incredible encounter for the entire group.

Watch Damian's video capture of the two mola mola

The adventure escalated at Big Brother Island, where a curious whitetip shark circled just beneath the surface as the divers prepared to plunge into the depths. The shark's graceful yet imposing presence made for a thrilling entry as the team slipped into the water. Descending towards the wreck of the Numidia, they were met with pristine visibility, allowing for a detailed exploration of the ship's hauntingly beautiful remains.

Just as the group was finishing their dive, Damian spotted a familiar shape emerging from the deep blue. To his amazement, it was the same two sunfish from earlier, now hovering at a cleaning station. These ocean giants, with their peculiar disk-like bodies and massive fins spanning nearly three metres, glided effortlessly through the water. Each weighed an estimated 500kg, their size and proximity dwarfing everything around them. The group watched in awe as cleanerfish attended to the sunfish, creating a mesmerizing and rare underwater spectacle that left everyone spellbound. Having encountered sunfish before, this experience was unparalleled – he had never seen such colossal specimens, especially in the clear waters of the Red Sea.

The journey reached a breathtaking finale at Las Toronbi, where the group was treated to a rare and unforgettable encounter – a serene ten-minute swim with a graceful dugong. Gliding through the crystal-clear waters, the dugong moved effortlessly, its large, gentle form cutting through the calm sea. As the divers swam alongside, they marveled at its slow, deliberate movements and the sense of tranquility it exuded. The soft sunlight filtering through the water illuminated the dugong's smooth skin, adding to the almost otherworldly beauty of the moment. This intimate encounter was the perfect way to close out an extraordinary week of diving in the Red Sea, leaving every diver with memories of magic beneath the waves.

The mola mola sighting was such a rare event that it even made the news in Hurghada!

@adefrutos63 #askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Getting Back in the Water After a Bad Dive? #AskMark #scuba

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

