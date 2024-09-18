Red Sea mola mola sighting makes local news

Damian Groves from Scuba Dive Adventures recently embarked on an unforgettable journey aboard the Emperor Elite, following the Famous Five itinerary in the Red Sea, and was astounded by not one, but two sightings of mola mola, or sunfish – a rare visitor to Egyptian waters.

The trip began with an incredible stroke of luck – a playful pod of dolphins joined the group not once but twice during both the first and second dives. These close interactions left the guests enchanted and set the stage for an extraordinary week.

Next, the team explored the vibrant reefs of Ras Mohammed and the legendary wrecks of the Thistlegorm and Giannis D, but the real excitement unfolded at the Brother Islands. On their first dive at the south plateau, they encountered the usual inquisitive oceanic whitetip sharks. However, as they neared a grey reef shark cleaning station, Damian spotted something massive approaching. At first, he struggled to make out the shape, but soon realized it was not one, but two giant sunfish, or mola mola. These rare and majestic creatures came close, providing an incredible encounter for the entire group.

Watch Damian's video capture of the two mola mola

The adventure escalated at Big Brother Island, where a curious whitetip shark circled just beneath the surface as the divers prepared to plunge into the depths. The shark's graceful yet imposing presence made for a thrilling entry as the team slipped into the water. Descending towards the wreck of the Numidia, they were met with pristine visibility, allowing for a detailed exploration of the ship's hauntingly beautiful remains.

Just as the group was finishing their dive, Damian spotted a familiar shape emerging from the deep blue. To his amazement, it was the same two sunfish from earlier, now hovering at a cleaning station. These ocean giants, with their peculiar disk-like bodies and massive fins spanning nearly three metres, glided effortlessly through the water. Each weighed an estimated 500kg, their size and proximity dwarfing everything around them. The group watched in awe as cleanerfish attended to the sunfish, creating a mesmerizing and rare underwater spectacle that left everyone spellbound. Having encountered sunfish before, this experience was unparalleled – he had never seen such colossal specimens, especially in the clear waters of the Red Sea.

The journey reached a breathtaking finale at Las Toronbi, where the group was treated to a rare and unforgettable encounter – a serene ten-minute swim with a graceful dugong. Gliding through the crystal-clear waters, the dugong moved effortlessly, its large, gentle form cutting through the calm sea. As the divers swam alongside, they marveled at its slow, deliberate movements and the sense of tranquility it exuded. The soft sunlight filtering through the water illuminated the dugong's smooth skin, adding to the almost otherworldly beauty of the moment. This intimate encounter was the perfect way to close out an extraordinary week of diving in the Red Sea, leaving every diver with memories of magic beneath the waves.

The mola mola sighting was such a rare event that it even made the news in Hurghada!