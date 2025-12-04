Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire seeking AAUS accreditation

Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire is looking to seriously up its game, and with the help of new Dive Safety Officer Augusto Montbrun, the organisation is taking the next steps towards receiving American Academy of Underwater Sciences (AAUS) accreditation.

The RRFB team spends countless hours underwater every single week – maintaining and building nurseries, outplanting corals, taking inventory, and much more – and by incorporating AAUS standards into each dive, they can make sure that they’re diving as safely and efficiently as possible.

As the Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire team starts the journey towards becoming an Organizational member, they were thrilled to have AAUS President Jessica Keller visit their office on Bonaire to learn more about the restoration work being carried out on the island.