Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Scubago – a new platform for global dive marketing and reservations

Find us on Google News
Scubago
Scubago

Beginning in early 2026, Scubago will debut as a new global marketing and reservation platform built exclusively for dive service providers.

Designed to connect dive centres, resorts, and divers worldwide, Scubago combines an intuitive inquiry and reservation system with inspiring travel content and professional marketing tools.

Divers can explore a wide range of experiences — from beginner and advanced courses, dive packages, dive and stay offers to social and eco events. Scubago makes it easy to discover and reserve adventures across every area of diving, including scuba, freediving, technical diving, mermaiding, snorkelling, and swimming.

For those still exploring destinations, Scubago’s extensive destination and wildlife library helps users to find their perfect dive experience.

Scubago
Scubago is launching in January 2026

Featuring verified descriptions for over 10,000 dive sites, more than 1,100 destinations, 150 wildlife pages and 4,000-plus participating centres, Scubago starts with a strong foundation and offers one of the most-comprehensive sources of diving and travel available.

It also provides dive centres and resorts with powerful tools to increase visibility, reach new audiences, and expand their business.

Built on a subscription-based model, Scubago is an intuitive platform, transparent, and completely commission-free for dive centres worldwide.

The official launch of www.scubago.com is planned for the BOOT show in January 2026.

Dive operators and service providers interested in becoming a Scubago partner can learn more here, or you can book a meeting at one of the shows Scubago will be attending – BOOT Dusseldorf, Germany, and Salon de la Plongee in France – by emailing: info@scubago.com.

Photo credit: iStock – Romolo Tavani

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Steve Weinman: Diver dies in South Australia’s Tank Cave
Christopher Foster: Wreck Tour 108: HMS Patia
Steve Weinman: Woman dies, man hurt in rare shark incident
Andy Gahan: Underwater Photography on a Budget: Can the Olympus TG-6 Beat a Pro Rig?
Rob: Drowned solo diver had ‘dangerous’ reg set-up
Hippora.: ‘Junk-food sediment’: Deep-sea mining discharge warning
Bill Scott: Safety First: Why Every Diver Should Carry an EPIRB or Personal Locator Beacon
David Ahlers: Drowned solo diver had ‘dangerous’ reg set-up
John A: Mirrorless Cameras vs SLR Cameras Underwater: Alex Mustard Breaks Down the Real Differences
J Feaver: Safety First: Why Every Diver Should Carry an EPIRB or Personal Locator Beacon
Recent News
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month
Find us on Google News