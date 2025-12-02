Scubago – a new platform for global dive marketing and reservations

Beginning in early 2026, Scubago will debut as a new global marketing and reservation platform built exclusively for dive service providers.

Designed to connect dive centres, resorts, and divers worldwide, Scubago combines an intuitive inquiry and reservation system with inspiring travel content and professional marketing tools.

Divers can explore a wide range of experiences — from beginner and advanced courses, dive packages, dive and stay offers to social and eco events. Scubago makes it easy to discover and reserve adventures across every area of diving, including scuba, freediving, technical diving, mermaiding, snorkelling, and swimming.

For those still exploring destinations, Scubago’s extensive destination and wildlife library helps users to find their perfect dive experience.

Scubago is launching in January 2026

Featuring verified descriptions for over 10,000 dive sites, more than 1,100 destinations, 150 wildlife pages and 4,000-plus participating centres, Scubago starts with a strong foundation and offers one of the most-comprehensive sources of diving and travel available.

It also provides dive centres and resorts with powerful tools to increase visibility, reach new audiences, and expand their business.

Built on a subscription-based model, Scubago is an intuitive platform, transparent, and completely commission-free for dive centres worldwide.

The official launch of www.scubago.com is planned for the BOOT show in January 2026.

Dive operators and service providers interested in becoming a Scubago partner can learn more here, or you can book a meeting at one of the shows Scubago will be attending – BOOT Dusseldorf, Germany, and Salon de la Plongee in France – by emailing: info@scubago.com.

Photo credit: iStock – Romolo Tavani