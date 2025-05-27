Magazine Subscriptions
Second Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging Competition Launching in June 2025

Second Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging Competition Launching in June 2025

The Underwater Awards Australasia—the premier underwater imaging competition focused on the Australasian region is back. Like the hugely successful inaugural edition, the 2025 competition is a three-way collaboration between the long-established Underwater Australasia, DPG, and underwater imaging equipment and dive gear distributor UW Images.

Like last year, the competition will culminate in an exhibition at the Go Diving Show ANZ in Sydney, Australia, in September. Once again, the exhibition will feature stunning metal prints of the finalist entries by Printing Partner PhotoMart, which will be available for purchase. Half the proceeds from print sales will go to Environmental Partners Australian Marine Conservation Society and Take 3 for the Sea.

The prizes, worth more than A$50,000 in total, include dive trips with the world’s top resorts and liveaboards, as well as the latest underwater photo and video gear. Entrants compete for prizes in 9 categories, including the unique “Reels Showcase” video category. The top image or video among the category winners receives the distinction of “Best of Show.” This year’s prestigious judging panel comprises photo judges Tobias FriedrichJayne JenkinsMatty SmithTanya HouppermansScott Portelli and William Tan; and video judges Philip Hamilton and Ross Long.

The competition calls for passionate underwater shooters from around the world to submit their most captivating and compelling images and youtube" target="_blank">videos from the Australasian region. Shooters are invited to immerse themselves in the challenge of capturing the essence of this extraordinary realm, where every frame tells a story of the delicate balance and breathtaking beauty that characterises our oceans.

The competition opens on June 1 and closes on July 20, 2025. Winners will be revealed during an awards ceremony at the Go Diving Show ANZ, September 6–7, and subsequently on UnderwaterCompetition.com. The results will be published by supporting media partners worldwide shortly thereafter. The entry fees are US$10 per image or video entered.

Second Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging Competition Launching in June 2025 2

Find out more at www.underwaterawards.com, and make sure to check out the 2024 winners.

@jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me. Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

@jaketarren
#askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me.

Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

@martink72 #askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.

@martink72
#askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.
Check Out Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort

