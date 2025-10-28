The Island of the Shark global premiere in Colombia

The Island of the Shark — Guardians of Malpelo will premiere on 29 October in Buenaventura, Colombia, celebrating three decades of Malpelo’s protected status.

Award-winning film-maker Annie Crawley, also known as Ocean Annie, will join the celebration remotely, from aboard the Colombia Dive Adventures Ferox ecotourism vessel at Malpelo Island. You can then join the occasion for the worldwide online premiere on 2 November, connecting global audiences to the extraordinary work of a small group of heroes protecting Malpelo Island from illegal fishers. Subscribe to YouTube.com/AnnieCrawley or follow this link to watch the premiere.

In collaboration with Parques Nacionales Naturales de Colombia and the Biodiversity Conservation Colombia foundation, the documentary showcases the struggle of protecting Malpelo Flora and Fauna Sanctuary and UNESCO World Heritage Site as leaders gather to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Visit the website for more information. Immediately following the release, the cast and crew of the film will do a live Q&A on YouTube and Facebook, so stay on the channel after the premiere to participate and talk with the team.

Annie Crawley snorkelling at Malpelo Island in 2022

A Call to Protect Sharks Before It“s Too Late

At the heart of the film is Erika López, Executive Director of Biodiversity Conservation Colombia (BCC), whose extraordinary mission is to protect Colombia”s last stronghold for migratory sharks. López’s journey – from dive guide to fearless conservation leader – unfolds against the backdrop of the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor, one of the planet”s most-biologically rich ecosystems.

Malpelo rises 4,000m from the ocean floor and hosts immense schools of hammerheads, silky sharks, whale sharks, and tuna. Yet despite its national park status, illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing continues to threaten this fragile ecosystem.

“Erika López is more than a conservationist,” says director Annie Crawley. “She is the heartbeat of Malpelo. Her courage, clarity of vision, and unwavering dedication inspired me to make this film.”

Annie Crawley and Erika Lopez on Patrol with the Silky crew at Malpelo

A Global Crisis: 200 Sharks Killed Every Minute

The release of The Island of the Shark comes at a crucial time. One-third of shark species now face extinction, and scientists estimate that more than 70% of oceanic sharks and rays have been fished from the ocean in the past 50 years. Every minute, more than 200 sharks are killed – the greatest threat they face is overfishing.

This film”s launch precedes CITES 2025, where global leaders will again focus on shark conservation. It aims to unite people across nations in a call to action, reminding viewers that ocean animals do not recognize borders and that protecting sharks protects entire marine ecosystems.

A Visual Journey of Hope and Resolve

With breathtaking underwater cinematography and raw storytelling, The Island of the Shark: Guardians of Malpelo immerses audiences in one of Earth’s last wild sanctuaries. Crawley captures harrowing encounters with illegal fishing, powerful partnerships between conservationists and the Colombian Navy, and the deep emotional connection between humans and the ocean.

Beyond its beauty, the film is a rallying cry – urging nations, divers, and everyday citizens alike to defend sharks before it’s too late.