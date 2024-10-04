BSAC launches Adventure Diver course

The British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) has introduced what it describes as an enhanced try-dive experience for potential new members, by tacking two eLearning modules onto the dive itself.

As a “more comprehensive scuba taster”, it says that Adventure Diver is a way for its branches and dive-centres to fast-track keen try-divers either to its Discovery Diver or Ocean Diver programmes.

Completing the two theory modules, Introduction to Discovery and Ocean Diver & Adapting To The Underwater World, means that these are credited towards the trainee’s formal BSAC training should they decide to progress within 12 months.

They also get a year’s BSAC membership and a digital subscription to the members’ magazine as part of the Adventure Diver package.

(Seamus Kirby / BSAC)

Adventure Divers can choose to continue their training with either a Discovery Diver or Ocean Diver top-up pack which, on completion, will give them their diving qualification.

“This is a versatile taster course that can be used by both BSAC clubs and centres to help boost try-diver-to-trainee conversion rates,” says head of diving & training Sophie Hepstonstall.

“Thanks to its modular format, Adventure Diver is also a great way to engage youth groups such as the Scouts or Cadet Forces in BSAC diver training and bring the next generation of divers into the club.”

Adventure Diver is open to anyone from the age of 10 and costs £60.

