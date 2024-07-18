The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Master Scuba Diver Challenge is underway

1 User reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Master Scuba Diver Challenge – for both instructors and students
Master Scuba Diver Challenge – for both instructors and students

Last Updated on July 18, 2024 by Steve Weinman

PADI professionals and dive-centre / resorts are competing with each other to get as many divers as possible up to Master Scuba Diver level before the end of the year, as the training agency incentivises its members to make savings by maximising their ratings. 

For the trainees themselves there is also a Maldives dive-trip for two up for grabs.

MSD is the highest attainment for a PADI non-professional diver, or “the black belt of recreational diving,” as PADI Worldwide growth & marketing VP Lisa Nicklin puts it. “We are rallying PADI members to challenge more scuba divers to continue their education and transform them into confident and prepared divers,” she says.

To gain MSD status, students have to complete the Advanced Open Water Diver and Rescue Diver courses and five specialities as well as completing 50 logged dives.

Master Scuba Diver Challenge – for both instructors and students

The MSD Instructor Challenge is open until the end of the year to any qualified member, with those showing the biggest percentage growth in MSD ratings from 2023 winning their competitor category. 

Members compete in groups, with individuals and dive-centres or resorts evaluated separately for each region based on their previous MSD rating statistics. 

Each competitor group (four for individuals and four for dive-centres and resorts per region) is awarded one first-place winner, for a total of 24 first-place prize-winners overall. They win free 2025 membership renewals online and bragging rights, while all participants in the Master Scuba Diver Instructor Challenge have their 2024 MSD application fees waived.

Maldives incentives for students

An added MSD incentive - a trip for two to the Maldives
An added MSD incentive – a trip for two to the Maldives

PADI is also providing an incentive for students working towards receiving their Master Scuba Diver rating during the competition period. 

They stand to win a free dive-trip to the Maldives, with return airfares for two to Male and six nights’ full-board with two dives a day at Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa. Two additional winners will receive a recreational PADI eLearning course of their choice.

To enter the giveaway, participants sign up and answer the question: “Why do you want to be a PADI Master Scuba Diver?” They receive additional competition entries based on the number of PADI courses completed on their way to MSD status. 

This includes 10 entries for an MSD rating, five for Rescue Diver, three for Advanced Open Water Diver, two for a speciality, one for an Open Water Diver and five for becoming a PADI Club member.

Also on Divernet: DIVERS ‘CAN TURN TIDE ON PLASTICS NOW’, PADI EMEA: 2 WAYS TO GROW MORE PROS, PADI’S 4 REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL IN 2024, WOMEN IN DIVING: ‘WE’VE SEEN THE TIDE TURN’ 

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@stanleysadventres #AskMark What are some things you wish you wish you found out before you started diving? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@stanleysadventres
#AskMark What are some things you wish you wish you found out before you started diving?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41MkJFMDEwMDIxMkRDREQ3

What Do You Wish You Knew Now When You Started Diving? #askmark

@jaketarren #askmark, Heyo! Longtime listener, first time caller, etc. Went with a BP/W for my first set and I'm having a really hard time keeping the power inflator on my shoulder; the corrugated hose keeps flipping off my shoulder and getting twisted up or just ending up behind the backplate and dangling down the back of the wing. Is there something I can add to my harness to keep it in place? I don't want to tie it to the D ring since I wouldn't be able to lift it to deflate. I'm using the cheap DGX Gears wing for reference. Thanks! #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@jaketarren
#askmark, Heyo! Longtime listener, first time caller, etc. Went with a BP/W for my first set and I'm having a really hard time keeping the power inflator on my shoulder; the corrugated hose keeps flipping off my shoulder and getting twisted up or just ending up behind the backplate and dangling down the back of the wing. Is there something I can add to my harness to keep it in place? I don't want to tie it to the D ring since I wouldn't be able to lift it to deflate. I'm using the cheap DGX Gears wing for reference. Thanks!

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xODVDRjcwQzY3NkIxNjYz

How Do You Keep Your Corrugated BCD Hose in Place? #askmark

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Ear Treatments at Scuba.com: https://imp.i302817.net/Mm9qL3 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:17 Ears 05:13 Scuba.com 06:05 Hydrate 08:12 Clean

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
Ear Treatments at Scuba.com:
https://imp.i302817.net/Mm9qL3

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:17 Ears
05:13 Scuba.com
06:05 Hydrate
08:12 Clean

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42QTlDMjkyRjNGMEYwQzcz

Post Dive Body Care #scuba #howto

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.


Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Colin: Double test: Looking for a budget wetsuit?
Ken Blakely: DAN’s response to failures
JR riddle: Exercise after scuba diving
matthew hill: British freediver breaks 15-year national record
Jim: Double test: Looking for a budget wetsuit?
Recent News
Master Scuba Diver Challenge is underway Master Scuba Diver Challenge is underway
Scientists snub the most endangered reef fish Scientists snub the most endangered reef fish
Divers ‘can turn tide on plastics now’ Divers ‘can turn tide on plastics now’
World dynamic apnea records set in Serbia  World dynamic apnea records set in Serbia 
Search called off in second Eastbourne scuba incident Search called off in second Eastbourne scuba incident
10 trumpets make 1500s Croatia shipwreck unique 10 trumpets make 1500s Croatia shipwreck unique

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x