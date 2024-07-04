The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
PADI EMEA: 2 ways to grow more pros

(PADI EMEA)
(PADI EMEA)

Last Updated on July 4, 2024 by Steve Weinman

Training agency PADI has launched a new Divemaster internship programme to encourage the next generation of scuba divers to “go pro” through what it says are 50 new opportunities across its Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regions.

“These internships offer hands-on training and mentorship at world-class PADI dive-centres and resorts – learning how to supervise and teach scuba divers while also learning about running a successful dive business,” says PADI Worldwide’s chief brand and membership officer Kristin Valette Wirth. 

The programme offers participants their Divemaster certification as well as hands-on experience, skills and the sort of confidence needed to excel in a diving career, says PADI. It is regarded as the first step in gaining the PADI Professional rating that enables recipients to lead and mentor other divers, assist instructors in training, and conduct certain diving activities independently.

“Many PADI Divemasters continue careers in marine conservation, film and television, the armed forces and underwater archaeology, while also having the option to work all around the world as a PADI Professional,” says the agency.

(PADI EMEA)
(PADI EMEA)

Participants need to have logged 40+ dives and prove completion of the PADI Open Water Diver, Advanced Open Water Diver, Rescue Diver, Emergency First Response Primary and Secondary Care courses (or qualifying certifications from other organisations) and have been given medical clearance to dive within the past 12 months.

To find and apply for an internship, visit the PADI Jobs board or your local dive-centre.

Excellence Award initiative

Also across EMEA, PADI says it has introduced a new Professional Development Excellence Award scheme intended to celebrate the most successful PADI 5* Instructor Development Centres (IDCs). Members are rewarded for reaching specific milestones based on the number of PADI Pro certifications they issue annually.

“While becoming a PADI 5* IDC is a prized accreditation among members, this exclusive rating comes with the responsibility of training the next generation of divers to become PADI instructors,” says PADI EMEA managing director Dave Murray. “PADI’s commitment to a continuing education philosophy encourages divers to realise their dreams of a career as a PADI Pro, teaching others to do what they love – to scuba dive. 

“This new recognition award distinguishes productive PADI 5* IDC stores for the time and effort they dedicate to marketing and conducting the professional training needed to grow the scuba diving industry.”

The award is said to provide an extra layer of “pro development status” credentials to potential Divemaster and IDC candidates, as well as other prospective Pro-level customers and prospective employees.

The first awards have already been distributed, with 12 PADI 5* IDCs receiving Platinum Awards for having issued at least 100 PADI Pro certifications from Divemaster to IDC Staff Instructor. These can include 30 core Pro and 70 Continuing Education Instructor-level certifications.

The 2025 PADI EMEA Professional Development Excellence Award is now underway, with registered 5* dive-centres and resorts automatically eligible. Those that reach the recognition levels during 2024 will receive their award in the first quarter of 2025.

