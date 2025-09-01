Photobombing turtles ’biggest risk’ on SSI project

Diver-training agency SSI has been working on a multi-week video project organised by Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa and its training centre Sub Oceanic Maldives.

The idea is to refresh SSI’s library of skill demonstrations, dive sequences and lifestyle content for use across its platforms worldwide – an initiative it describes as part of a “long-term push to modernise dive education and highlight diversity in the diving community”.

The 5* “eco-conscious” resort is located on Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll and has 134 villas, four restaurants and two bars. Surrounded by a lagoon with a 1km-long coral reef, it offers access to more than 50 dive-sites with what are described as “vivid reefs, easy access and cinematic visibility”.

Lagoon villas at the Maldives resort

“Our crystal waters and thriving house reef make an inspiring setting for both professional content and for guests discovering the underwater world,” says Le Méridien Maldives general manager Thomas Schult.

The dive-centre is responsible for logistics, site-selection, underwater co-ordination and safety. “Our only concern is the turtles photobombing – it’s a risk we’re happy to take!” says its head of operations Florian Gansl.

SSI issued a global casting call to its instructor network to find professionals equipped to demonstrate skills with clarity to inspire new audiences. The six selected converged on Thilamaafushi from as far afield as Spain, Hungary, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan and Kenya, though two of them were already on site as Sub Oceanic instructors.

Environmental best practice: Coral-restoration frame on the house reef

The videos will cover demonstrations of core scuba techniques from mask-clearing to buoyancy-control to replace and upgrade existing SSI materials for entry-level, advanced and speciality courses; reef and wreck dives, marine-life encounters and environmental best practice in action; and dive-travel aspects such as briefings, boat preparation, kit care and the resort experience.

SSI and Sub Oceanic are also capturing behind-the-scenes content to use on social media.

Last year SSI launched a Global Ambassador programme, featuring individual divers it said represented “the pinnacle of expertise” in scuba, freediving, extended range and other specialities.