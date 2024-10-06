The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
SSI names 9 divers to spread the word

SSI Global Ambassador Miranda Bowman from Mexico
Training agency SSI (Scuba Schools International) has launched its own “Global Ambassador” programme, featuring nine individual divers it says represent “the pinnacle of expertise” in scuba, freediving, extended range and other specialities.

The initiative follows what SSI says has been a successful pilot year with an initial group of ambassadors, roaming dive professionals Andi Cross, husband Adam Moore and Marla Tomorug, who are carrying out a project they call the Edges of Earth Expedition.

Originally six in number, over the year the group is said to have travelled to some 30 countries to share the stories of individuals and communities “dedicated to preserving fragile underwater ecosystems” and making contact with other potential ambassadors.

Edges of Earth
Adam Moore, Andi Cross and Marla Tomalug

“We have been honoured to represent SSI for the past year and meet exceptional divers worldwide,” says expedition leader Andi Cross. “Now it is time to introduce more incredible individuals dedicated to the cause.” 

In 2023 SSI named Cross for its first-ever “Ambassador Partnership”, only four months after she had crossed over to qualify as an SSI Divemaster. “We have truly enjoyed working with these professionals, all brought together by SSI’s efforts to help establish the best pros in the world,” she says of the new additions.

Naw Rutha from India
The aim of the programme is to encourage potential divers to train with SSI by highlighting the range of underwater activities available at its dive-centres, and to inspire existing divers to keep expanding their knowledge and advancing to professional levels. It is also intended to amplify SSI’s Blue Oceans conservation initiative. 

The training agency describes its nine ambassadors as emerging influencers, pro-level divers and storytellers, selected on the basis of dedication to best practices in diving, ocean conservation and community-building. 

Adam Janikowski from Hong Kong
Amanda Horn from Canada
Joining Cross, Moore and Tomorug are Amanda Horn (Canada), Adam Janikowski (Hong Kong), Miranda Bowman (Mexico), Golshid Delavartorbehbar (Iran / Australia), Naw Ruth (India) and Marco Mancini (Italy).

