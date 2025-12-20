World tour: PADI lines up 30 dive shows

Diver training agency PADI has shared its 2026 PADI On Tour dive show schedule as it limbers up to attend no fewer than 30 events across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas in celebration of its 60th anniversary year

“We’ve invested in making sure that PADI is supporting driving business growth to our members in every corner of the world,” says PADI Worldwide global brand & membership Officer Kristin Valette Wirth. “These shows are where the power of the PADI brand is on full display, and where we empower our members and inspire consumers to seek adventure and save the ocean together.”

PADI stands will be larger and more immersive, says the agency, also promising new educational seminars and “more opportunities to connect”. It says it is extending an invitation to all its 6,600 dive-centres and 128,000 professionals to join the tour, which members can do by contacting their regional teams.

“We want every member to walk away from these events with new ideas, new opportunities and renewed inspiration for what it means to be part of PADI,” says Valette Wirth. The 2026 dive show calendar is as follows…

JANUARY

8-11: Salon de la Plongée, Paris, France

17-25: Boot, Düsseldorf, Germany

21-25: FITUR, Madrid, Spain

31-1 FEB: Duikvaker, Houten, Netherlands

FEBRUARY

5-8: Maldives Marine Expo, Malé

20-22: EUDI, Bologna, Italy

20-22: Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show, Canada

21-22: Dykmässan, Gothenburg, Sweden

26-1 MAR: Boot Tulln, Austria

28-1 MAR: GO DIVING SHOW, STONELEIGH, UK

MARCH

6-8: DRT Shanghai, Shanghai, China

13-15: Mediterranean Diving Show, Barcelona, Spain

14-15: Boston Sea Rovers International Ocean Event, Danvers, Massachusetts, USA

26-29: KUSPO, Seoul, South Korea

27-29: Beneath the Sea, Secaucus, New Jersey, USA

28-29: Montreal Outdoor Adventure Show, Canada

APRIL

3-5: Japan Marine Diving Fair, Tokyo

10-12: MerMagic Con, Silver Spring, Maryland, USA

10-12: ADEX, Singapore

25: Finnish Diving Fair, Tampere

25-27: Spotlight Koh Tao, Thailand

MAY

21-24: TDEX, Bangkok, Thailand

30-31: SCUBA SHOW, LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA

JUNE

5-7: MIDE, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

6-7: SCUBA SHOW, ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA

JULY

11-13: ADEX 360, Beijing, China

AUGUST

28-30: Brazil Dive Festival, São Paulo

SEPTEMBER

5-6: GO DIVING SHOW ANZ, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

NOVEMBER

Japan Diving Festival, Okinawa

3-6: DEMA Show, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA