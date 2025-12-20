World tour: PADI lines up 30 dive shows

Diver training agency PADI has shared its 2026 PADI On Tour dive show schedule as it limbers up to attend no fewer than 30 events across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas in celebration of its 60th anniversary year
“We’ve invested in making sure that PADI is supporting driving business growth to our members in every corner of the world,” says PADI Worldwide global brand & membership Officer Kristin Valette Wirth. “These shows are where the power of the PADI brand is on full display, and where we empower our members and inspire consumers to seek adventure and save the ocean together.”
PADI stands will be larger and more immersive, says the agency, also promising new educational seminars and “more opportunities to connect”. It says it is extending an invitation to all its 6,600 dive-centres and 128,000 professionals to join the tour, which members can do by contacting their regional teams.
“We want every member to walk away from these events with new ideas, new opportunities and renewed inspiration for what it means to be part of PADI,” says Valette Wirth. The 2026 dive show calendar is as follows…
JANUARY
8-11: Salon de la Plongée, Paris, France
17-25: Boot, Düsseldorf, Germany
21-25: FITUR, Madrid, Spain
31-1 FEB: Duikvaker, Houten, Netherlands
FEBRUARY
5-8: Maldives Marine Expo, Malé
20-22: EUDI, Bologna, Italy
20-22: Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show, Canada
21-22: Dykmässan, Gothenburg, Sweden
26-1 MAR: Boot Tulln, Austria
28-1 MAR: GO DIVING SHOW, STONELEIGH, UK
MARCH
6-8: DRT Shanghai, Shanghai, China
13-15: Mediterranean Diving Show, Barcelona, Spain
14-15: Boston Sea Rovers International Ocean Event, Danvers, Massachusetts, USA
26-29: KUSPO, Seoul, South Korea
27-29: Beneath the Sea, Secaucus, New Jersey, USA
28-29: Montreal Outdoor Adventure Show, Canada
APRIL
3-5: Japan Marine Diving Fair, Tokyo
10-12: MerMagic Con, Silver Spring, Maryland, USA
10-12: ADEX, Singapore
25: Finnish Diving Fair, Tampere
25-27: Spotlight Koh Tao, Thailand
MAY
21-24: TDEX, Bangkok, Thailand
30-31: SCUBA SHOW, LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA
JUNE
5-7: MIDE, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6-7: SCUBA SHOW, ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA
JULY
11-13: ADEX 360, Beijing, China
AUGUST
28-30: Brazil Dive Festival, São Paulo
SEPTEMBER
5-6: GO DIVING SHOW ANZ, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
NOVEMBER
Japan Diving Festival, Okinawa
3-6: DEMA Show, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA