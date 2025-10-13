Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Winter Warmer packages in Plymouth

Find us on Google News
Winter Warmer
Winter Warmer

You can’t beat UK sea diving, and just because we are heading into the colder months, doesn’t mean it is time to only consider quarries as the sole option – In Deep Dive Centre in Plymouth is once again offering its selection of Winter Warmer packages through December, January, February and March.

There are packages ranging from two days right up to a full five days, with prices starting from £280 per person. This deal includes two dives a day from one of In Deep’s three hard boats, a light lunch, and accommodation at their premium provider, Leonardo Hotel, with a cooked and continental buffet breakfast.

Additionally. Winter Warmer divers get two free air or EANX 32% nitrox fills per day, free hire of one cylinder, and a little something to remember the adventure – a coveted In Deep beanie!

Winter Warmer
Expect excellent vis on Winter Warmer dives out of Plymouth

In Deep’s Freya said: “Year-round diving is something we take real pride in, and with our four vessels (three hard boats and a RIB), we’re able to get plenty of divers out exploring every weekend throughout the winter months.

“Winter diving in Plymouth often rewards divers with excellent visibility thanks to reduced plankton blooms. We’re fortunate to have access to some world-famous dive sites, such as the James Eagan Layne and HMS Scylla, as well as a number of other beautiful wartime wrecks and vibrant reef sites, including the Eddystone Lighthouse.

Winter Warmer
Winter Warmer packages include an In Deep red beanie!

Photo credit: In Deep Dive Centre

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Mary Finelli: High Seas Treaty ratified: Lifeline or false dawn? 
Steve Weinman: High Seas Treaty ratified: Lifeline or false dawn? 
José Truda Palazzo: High Seas Treaty ratified: Lifeline or false dawn? 
Joan: Shearwater Tern & Tern TX Dive Computers – Compact Power for Divers
Paolo: Shearwater Tern & Tern TX Dive Computers – Compact Power for Divers
Recent News
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok Pinterest Link Mastodon Link
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month
Find us on Google News