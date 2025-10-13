Winter Warmer packages in Plymouth

You can’t beat UK sea diving, and just because we are heading into the colder months, doesn’t mean it is time to only consider quarries as the sole option – In Deep Dive Centre in Plymouth is once again offering its selection of Winter Warmer packages through December, January, February and March.

There are packages ranging from two days right up to a full five days, with prices starting from £280 per person. This deal includes two dives a day from one of In Deep’s three hard boats, a light lunch, and accommodation at their premium provider, Leonardo Hotel, with a cooked and continental buffet breakfast.

Additionally. Winter Warmer divers get two free air or EANX 32% nitrox fills per day, free hire of one cylinder, and a little something to remember the adventure – a coveted In Deep beanie!

Expect excellent vis on Winter Warmer dives out of Plymouth

In Deep’s Freya said: “Year-round diving is something we take real pride in, and with our four vessels (three hard boats and a RIB), we’re able to get plenty of divers out exploring every weekend throughout the winter months.

“Winter diving in Plymouth often rewards divers with excellent visibility thanks to reduced plankton blooms. We’re fortunate to have access to some world-famous dive sites, such as the James Eagan Layne and HMS Scylla, as well as a number of other beautiful wartime wrecks and vibrant reef sites, including the Eddystone Lighthouse.

Winter Warmer packages include an In Deep red beanie!

Photo credit: In Deep Dive Centre