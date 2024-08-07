The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Champagne wreck dubbed Ancient Monument for protection

4 Users reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
At least 100 champagne bottles were visible (Tomasz Stachura / Baltictech)
At least 100 champagne bottles were visible on the wreck (Tomasz Stachura / Baltictech)

Swedish authorities have acted quickly to protect the “Champagne Wreck” found off Öland on its Baltic coast by Polish divers in late July. 

The Swedish Maritime Administration now says that it had been aware of the 58m-deep wreck for the past eight years – but admits that it had no idea about its rare and possibly still-drinkable contents. 

And although the wreck is thought to date to the second half of the 19th century and would not normally qualify, it has now been designated an Ancient Monument by the County Administrative Board of Blekinge. 

The rapid move makes it illegal to dive near, interfere with or damage the wreck, or to remove any artefact, with the Swedish Coast Guard responsible for enforcing the diving ban. 

As reported on Divernet on 27 July, the wreck was discovered by chance by divers of Poland’s Baltictech group. A dive revealed it to contain not only at least 100 sealed champagne and wine bottles but similar numbers of porcelain bottles of German Selters mineral water.

Packed mineral-water bottles (Tomasz Stachura / Baltictech)
Packed mineral-water bottles (Tomasz Stachura / Baltictech)

After examining the contents the dive group continued to research the history of the vessel and its cargo. “That knowledge is to the credit of the Poles who helped evaluate the wreck’s cultural and historical value,” said Blekinge board historian Magnus Johansson.

The shipwreck lies off the counties of both Blekinge and Kalmar. Daniel Tedenlind, Johansson’s counterpart on the Kalmar board, explained that had the vessel sunk before 1850 it would automatically have been considered old enough for protection “but we have found that the wreck’s cultural-historical values are so high that it should still be declared as an Ancient Monument”.

Baltictech has advanced the theory that the ship was heading to Russia laden with goods destined for the court of Tsar Alexander II, and that the champagne could have originated from the house of Louis Roederer which, like Selters, remains in business.

Champagne bottles on the Baltic shipwreck (Tomasz Stachura / Baltictech)
Champagne bottles – Louis Roederer? (Tomasz Stachura / Baltictech)

Roederer has told the divers that in 1876 it had started producing champagne “twice as sweet as standard” at the specific request of the Russian imperial court. 

Because carbonisation was a relatively new technique in the mid-1800s, mineral water was also a rare and costly commodity, and therefore most likely to be found on royal tables. The Selters bottles had appeared from their style to have originated between 1850 and 1867. 

The group’s initial research had suggested that the ship could date to the time of Tsar Nicholas 1 (1825-1855), who was reported to have lost a ship in the area in 1852, though a date during the reign of his son Alexander II (1855-1881) is now considered more likely.

Baltictech divers celebrate their find (Baltictech)
Baltictech divers celebrate their find (Baltictech)

The Baltictech divers will be hoping they might be able to return to explore the wreck further under licence next year.

The next biennial Baltictech Conference for technical and recreational divers takes place in Gdynia, Poland on 23-24 November this year and will include a presentation about the Champagne Wreck.

Also on Divernet: DIVERS FIND DINNER BELL ON DEEP WRECK, AMBER ROOM STILL MISSING, SAY DIVERS, BALTIC DIVERS FIND FRANKFURT BELL AT 82M

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@allanwilliams6259 #askmark hey I was recently watching a film in Netflix about a dive and trapped diver (the dive) my question is can you actually remove your regulator under water to place it onto a new cylinder? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@allanwilliams6259
#askmark
hey I was recently watching a film in Netflix about a
dive and trapped diver (the dive) my question is can you
actually remove your regulator under water to place
it onto a new cylinder?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DM0UwMkNDRTIwQUNDMjE2

Can You Remove and Replace Your Regulator Underwater? #scuba #askmark

This week on the podcast, a pair of lost divers were rescued thanks to their dive lights, a POV video of a basking shark hit by a boat and there’s a dive site up for sale if you have some spare change https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/dive-lights-saved-couple-on-38hr-drift/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/capernwray-put-up-for-sale-again/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/marine-biology/basking-shark-boat-strike-captured-under-water/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/women-dive-together-on-padis-landmark-day/ Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week on the podcast, a pair of lost divers were rescued thanks to their dive lights, a POV video of a basking shark hit by a boat and there’s a dive site up for sale if you have some spare change

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/dive-lights-saved-couple-on-38hr-drift/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/capernwray-put-up-for-sale-again/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/marine-biology/basking-shark-boat-strike-captured-under-water/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/women-dive-together-on-padis-landmark-day/


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRjZBRjlFMTZFQkZCNzE5

Diving Lake For Sale #scuba #news #podcast

Divers discover Bronze-Age Nordic Axe #scuba #news #podcast This week on the podcast, lots of underwater artefacts including a record breaking bronze age axe and lots of whale strandings recently, whales have had a rather rough week https://www.scubadivermag.com/norwegian-celt-axe-dive-site-sparks-speculation/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/divers-big-glass-haul-in-bulgaria/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/this-is-huge-worlds-rarest-whale-washes-ashore/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/mass-pilot-whale-stranding-in-orkney-islands/ Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

Divers discover Bronze-Age Nordic Axe #scuba #news #podcast

This week on the podcast, lots of underwater artefacts including a record breaking bronze age axe and lots of whale strandings recently, whales have had a rather rough week


https://www.scubadivermag.com/norwegian-celt-axe-dive-site-sparks-speculation/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/divers-big-glass-haul-in-bulgaria/

https://www.scubadivermag.com/this-is-huge-worlds-rarest-whale-washes-ashore/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/mass-pilot-whale-stranding-in-orkney-islands/


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS44MjZDNDYzQjgwQzkzQzkz

Divers discover Bronze-Age Nordic Axe #scuba #news #podcast

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Fogy: 100 suspected new species found deep off Chile
David Giffin: Dive-lights saved couple on 38hr drift
George Bohmfalk: Dive-lights saved couple on 38hr drift
Colin: Double test: Looking for a budget wetsuit?
Ken Blakely: DAN’s response to failures
Recent News
Champagne wreck dubbed Ancient Monument for protection Champagne wreck dubbed Ancient Monument for protection
Team trace 3 shipwrecks from WW2 ‘Forgotten Battle’ Team trace 3 shipwrecks from WW2 ‘Forgotten Battle’
RNLI 200: Life-savers take a moment RNLI 200: Life-savers take a moment
Huge British liner wreck located in Aegean Huge British liner wreck located in Aegean
Drying-out Diving Museum needs support Drying-out Diving Museum needs support
Capernwray put up for sale again Capernwray put up for sale again

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x