Diver charged with looting 2,000-year-old shipwreck

Items confiscated from the diver included a metal detector (Guardia Civil)
A diver has been accused of plundering an ancient Roman shipwreck after surfacing with a number of items including coins on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. 

The man was intercepted, still wearing his wetsuit, while loading a car on 22 May. The alleged finds, his dive-gear, an underwater metal detector and other belongings were confiscated by Guardia Civil officers. He was said to have been carrying the recovered items in a neoprene bag fastened to his waist.

The man was not named, nor was his nationality specified, but he was stated to be an expatriate living on the Spanish island, and to be 39 years old. 

The objects, including coins and metal plates, possibly made of lead, are alleged to have been recovered from one of Mallorca’s most important archaeological sites, that of the Ses Llumetes shipwreck.

It dates from the 1st century AD and was discovered a century ago in Porto Cristo harbour on Mallorca’s east coast only some 30m offshore in about 2m of water.

Guardian Of The Relic Of Ses Llumetes (Pedro Riera Llompart), one of the winners in the Expert Adult category
This photograph of the Ses Llumetes shipwreck was a winner in last year’s MARE competition for Balearic Sea and Mediterranean marine photography (Pedro Riera Llompart)

The ship’s timber hull was unusually well-preserved by the volcanic ash it had carried as part of a cargo that also included ceramics and building materials.

The man has been released from custody while the investigation continues. Apart from charges relating to violation of Spain’s heritage protection laws, he is also accused of breaking local regulations relating to use of a metal detector at a protected site.

