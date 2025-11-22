Magazine Subscriptions
Zero2Hero film hits YouTube

The GO Diving Show in March saw the culmination of the NoTanx Zero2Hero freediving competition, and now a short film showcasing the competition is hitting YouTube at 11am on Sunday 23 November.

The Zero2Hero competition was aimed at newbie freedivers, and was sponsored by British-based tour operator Oonasdivers, with the winner claiming a free trip to Marsa Shagra Eco Village in southern Egypt.

Twelve candidates were invited to train with NoTanx Freediving Club founder and coach to world record-holders Marcus Greatwood and his team in London.

They were taught techniques to build awareness and relaxation and took part in games and exercises designed to challenge their adaptability while their progress was assessed, with the focus on growth and adaptability.

In stage two, five selected finalists went on to compete in static apnea sessions in the indoor pool at the GO Diving Show. The Saturday saw more coaching sessions, with the grand final showdown on the Sunday.

The winner – Saorla – was chosen not only on the basis of longest breath-hold but on self-awareness, safety, relaxation and enjoyment – the core values of the NoTanx club.

NoTanx are looking at running the Zero2Hero competition again in 2026 – watch this space!

