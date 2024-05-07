Pay for 10 days in Watamu – get 12 

Specialist tour operator Dive Worldwide has recently introduced Kenya to its portfolio of dive destinations, and describes the east African country as the “new must-visit for divers”.

It currently has a deal for 12-night holidays offered for the price of 10 at Temple Point Resort, as long as you’re prepared to travel this September.

The resort is located in Watamu, a small Indian Ocean coastal town of thatched-roof buildings. Guests can choose between Creek Deluxe rooms with a creek view and sunset vistas, or Boutique Garden rooms.

Turtle on the reef

The surrounding waters are described as “bustling with life” and the diving and snorkelling suitable for all experience levels, says Dive Worldwide. It recommends the Dive And Discover Kenya itinerary based around Watamu Marine Park, which it says was the first of its kind on the African continent, having been created back in 1968.

More than 1,000 species of fish, manta and devil rays, whale sharks, dolphins and turtles can be found on the coral reefs and surrounding waters of Watamu, according to the operator.

Bedroom at Temple Point Resort, Watamu

Other diversions for an extended stay include Tsavo National Park, said to be close enough for a day safari, and topside water sports and golf line up alongside yoga classes and the attractions of the spa.

Dive And Discover Kenya now costs £2,295pp in September, saving £150pp. This includes international flights from the UK, 12 nights’ B&B, transfers and a five-day, 10-dive package.

Getting behind Bite-Back

Phil North (left) with Bite-Back’s Graham Buckingham

Meanwhile Dive Worldwide has announced that it is supporting UK shark-conservation charity Bite-Back with donations collected from client bookings over the next 12 months, with a target of £3,000.

“We’re especially excited to work with Bite-Back and support its intelligent, creative and results-driven campaigns to end the UK trade in shark products and prompt a change in attitudes to the ocean’s most maligned inhabitant,” said manager Phil North, who presented the charity with an initial cheque for £1,000 recently.

Last year Bite-Back was credited for its part in bringing about a UK ban on trade in shark fins. Founder and campaign director Graham Buckingham said of Dive Worldwide: “The company’s commitment to conservation helps set it apart from other tour operators and we’re certain its clients admire and respect that policy. For us, the affiliation is huge and helps us look to the future with confidence.”

