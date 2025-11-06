A Guide to Diving the Gold Coast – Part 1: Wonder Reef, Scottish Prince & Local Dive Sites

The topside attractions of the Gold Coast are well known, but beneath the surface, there is another sort of playground that is every bit as thrilling. In part one of this two-part guide, Adrian Stacey introduces you to diving the Gold Coast.

Photographs by Adrian Stacey and Andrii Slonchak @a.slonchak_photography

From the Unique Wonder Reef to the stunning Nine Mile Reef, there are wrecks, reefs, shore dives, and animal encounters galore. In this two-part special, I explore what this intriguing region has to offer. In the second instalment, I will report back from the further-flung dive sites of Nine Mile Reef and Cook Island, but first, I explore the local dive sites close to the shores of this thriving beachside metropolis.

Getting to the Gold Coast

Getting to the Gold Coast is simple. Located just off the Bruce Highway, it is only about an hour’s drive from Brisbane. The city is also serviced by its own international airport. We were only making the short drive from Brisbane, which is easily done as a day trip, but we decided to make a weekend of it and fully immerse ourselves in the Gold Coast experience!

Where to Stay – Accommodation for Divers

There is a vast choice of accommodations, from five-star luxury to humble hostels with everything in between. We opted for the picturesque Broadwater Tourist Park, which offers powered camping sites and cabins. The two-bedroom waterfront cabin we stayed in was equipped with air-conditioning throughout and a full kitchen.

Waterfront cabin accommodation near Gold Coast dive centres.

There was even a BBQ on the veranda, which offered spectacular views across the estuary. The Tourist Park is very reasonably priced, plus it is in a fantastic location. The Dive Centre is only about ten minutes away, and there are plenty of great restaurants in the area; of particular note is Quan 55; the food there was excellent. There is easy access to the beaches, and the main downtown area of the Surfers Paradise, plus the theme parks are just a short drive away.

The Local Diving Scene

The local diving consists of four main sites: Wonder Reef, the wreck of the Scottish Prince, Palm Beach Reef, and the Gold Coast Seaway. We were diving with Gold Coast Dive Adventures, which is run by Seb and Harry. They have both dived all over the world but are very passionate about the diving around the region and have instilled a friendly and relaxed atmosphere at the dive centre.

A sausage sizzle is always put on after the day’s diving, which adds a pleasant social element to the end of the day. The dive centre is located at the Runaway Bay Marina and operates with three boats that take divers to the local dive site and further afield to 9 Mine Reef and Cook Island, plus North Stradbroke Island.

Gold Coast city skyline is visible in the background behind the Broadwater

Wonder Reef – The World’s First Floating Artificial Reef

It is located about 2km offshore from the main beach and only about a ten-minute boat journey from the dive centre. Australian artist Daniel Templeton designed Wonder Reef, which is the world’s first buoyant artificial reef. The reef was opened in June 2022 and has already become a thriving ecosystem in its short life underwater. Nine huge spiral-shaped structural reefs float about 8m beneath the surface. They are held in place by huge chains that descend about 25m to the ocean floor, where they are anchored to substantial pyramid shaped foundations. These foundations are hollow with entry and exit points large enough for a diver to fit through, although the resident giant Queensland grouper, gold spotted rock cod and poisonous lionfish are not keen to share their new home. The chains are also bustling with life and are covered in sponges and ascidians.

Diver exploring the spiral structures of Wonder Reef on the Gold Coast. Grouper under cover on Wonder Reef reef A clear view of the Wonder Reef structures

The massive spirals are already covered in colourful corals, sponges and crinoids, providing shelter for small reef fish like blennies, damsels, sergeant majors and butterflyfish, plus a host of invertebrates, including crabs, shrimps, nudibranchs, flatworms and many more. The massive ten-metre high spirals offer a refuge for large schools of Indian scad and other schooling fish. Rainbow runners and trevallies attend the reef in search of a meal, and eagle rays make regular flybys. I first dived this reef shortly after it opened, and it is great to see how much growth has occurred here, both on the structure itself and in the oceans around it.

Did you know? Wonder Reef is a collection of nine enormous sculptures installed on the ocean floor off Main Beach, just north of Surfers Paradise. The structures were designed, in part, by artist Daniel Templeman, who took his inspiration from the concept of a hot air balloon rising in the sky.

The Scottish Prince – A Historic Wreck Full of Life

Probably my favourite dive site of the area. The Scottish Prince was a 64-metre iron-hulled ship that ran aground in 1887 after a four-month voyage from Scotland. The wreck is a mere 500 metres or so from the beach and its cargo of whisky mysterious disappeared before it finally sank after a storm! Perhaps this was the start of the Gold Coast’s reputation as a bit of a party town (but that is purely speculation on my part!)

Pieces of wreck surrounded by yellowtail scad at the Scottish Prince wreck site.

The wreck sits in about 12m of water, and while most of the superstructure has collapsed and penetration is not possible, the bow and stern are still easily recognisable. Due to its proximity to the shore, the Scottish Prince can experience a reasonable amount of surge, and visibility can vary greatly. Still, whatever the conditions, this is a brilliant dive; the wreck is always shrouded in a massive school of yellow tail scad, numbering in the hundreds of thousands! Mingling with this super school are smaller contingents of sliver batfish and bream, which, in turn, attract predators like mackerel, trevally and diving bombing gannets. The wreck is also home to several ambush predators. The most prolific are the wobbegongs, but there are also plenty of scorpionfish, stonefish and moray eels. Other residents include nudibranchs, crabs, octopus, shrimps and even robust ghost pipefish for the eagle-eyed. Several species of rays are regular visitors to the wreck, and turtles occasionally put in an appearance.

Palm Beach Reef – Coral Gardens and Shark Encounters

Palm Beach Reef is the largest reef system in the Gold Coast area, and it is around a 25-30 minute boat ride from the dive centre. It covers an area roughly 950 metres in length and 500 metres wide, with around ten dive sites ranging from 6m to 25m. Hard corals, soft corals, and sponges cover large areas of this rocky reef, which hosts an abundance of marine life.

On our visit, we encountered a large school of Australian stripey’s hovering above the reef, wobbegong sharks and bamboo sharks hid in the various nooks and crannies, a large octopus crammed itself into an impossibly small hole as we approached, and there were plenty of anemones and resident anemonefish. In the summer months, leopard sharks are regular visitors, and grey nurse sharks can occasionally lurk in the reef’s deeper gutters. Palm Beach is usually blessed with the best visibility of all the dive sites in the area.

Gold Coast Seaway – Queensland’s Favourite Shore Dive

This innocuous-looking shore dive is a real gem and has quite the cult following. On one of the days of our visit, the weather conditions prevented the boat from going out, so we borrowed a couple of tanks from Gold Coast Dive Adventures and headed down to this unique little dive spot.

Divers exploring marine life at the Gold Coast Seaway artificial reef where vast shoals of fish are common

Did you know? The Gold Coast offers scuba diving all year round. The climate is subtropical which makes for consistently warm daytime temperatures regardless of the time of year. During the winter months, water temperatures are rarely below 19°C.

The Seaway is the main opening from the board water/ estuary into the open ocean. The rocky shoreline that extends out into the surf not only creates a breakwater but is also a fantastic artificial reef. Diving on this site should only be conducted towards the end of an incoming tide towards slack. There are two reasons why diving on an outgoing tide is not a good idea – first, you could be washed out to sea as the currents can be very strong; the other will become obvious a bit later!

Three main access points are spread out along this roughly 700-metre-long stretch of water with stairs and rails, making entries and exits easy. The entry point closest to the ocean offers the opportunity for a pleasant drift dive along the rocky breakwater. This is a great place to find nudibranchs, shrimps, crabs, other little critters and tropical fish. The middle entry point is next to two large underwater pipes running across the channel, creating another habitat for marine creatures. One of the pipes is a sand bypass, while the other is used for treated sewage! This pipe vents after high tide, which is reason two for not diving on an outgoing tide!

Substantial grouper, plus large congregations of sweetlips and jewfish, hung out in the shade of these pipes at a depth of around 14m. At the supporting stanchions, we found stonefish, scorpionfish, a couple of half-buried rays, and plenty of other small fish and moray eels. The Seaway is a fantastic dive with plenty of marine life; it is no wonder it’s so popular.

A Wobbegong cruises along the reef without a care Gold Coast and the Broadwater from the air A banded cleaner shrimp poses for a photo Lionfish are a feature on Gold Coast dive sites

Topside Attractions and Travel Tips

The Gold Coast has lots to offer topside, catering to families, couples, groups, and singles alike! There are plenty of water and theme parks, plus endless kilometres of stunning beaches. There are water sports of all descriptions, great restaurants, bars, clubs, and even casinos. For those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle, Mt Tamborine and the Gold Coast hinterland are very close and offer ample opportunity for hiking through stunning scenery, including rainforests and waterfalls.

Final word – Why the Gold Coast Deserves a Place on Your Dive List

Perhaps better known as a surfer’s paradise, a theme park haven, an adult playground and an all-round party town, I was as surprised as anyone to find out that the Gold Coast also boasts many spectacular and varied dive sites. This region has it all.

