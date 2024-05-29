Booking Now: 6 wildlife dive-trip ideas

Maldives: Eco week at Nova

Island resort Nova Maldives in South Ari Atoll describes itself as eco-conscious year-round, but says it has lined up a number of special activities in celebration of World Ocean Day (8 June), spearheaded by a woman it says is one of the Maldives’ few female diving instructors, 22-year-old Afaa Abdulla.

Afaa Abdulla conducts a training session

Nova says it offers unique opportunities to watch whale sharks and manta rays in their natural habitat from more than 30 spotting points, and collaborates with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme to educate guests about related research, as well as inviting them to participate in its coral-nursery initiative and reef-cleaning excursions.

From 6-9 June a series of presentations on whale shark and manta ray biology, coral bleaching and conservation and safe snorkelling practices will be given by Nova’s resident marine biologist.

Nova Maldives

A 50% discount for direct bookings made via Nova’s website is applicable for stays during this period, with a starting rate of £410 full board a night, including taxes.

Direct bookings also include three additional experiences per stay, including a group sunset cruise, spa treatment for two, half-hour photo-shoot or dining, watersports and yoga discounts.

Belize: Whale sharks at the Spit

From now through June it’s whale shark season in Belize, with Gladden Spit Marine Reserve off the coast of the Placencia Peninsula reckoned to be the only place where you can dive and encounter huge schools of spawning fish at the same time, according to Belize Scuba.

Whale shark in Gladden Spit Marine Reserve (Belize Scuba)

It says it’s the fact that this is a breeding area for more than 20 fish species that draws in the whale sharks – as well as Caribbean reef, bull and hammerhead sharks, dolphins and jack.

Belize Scuba offers one-day diving and snorkelling Whale Shark Tours for minimum groups of five in the reserve, with two dives or snorkel sessions, lunch and additional patch-reef snorkelling. Divers pay from US $265pp (£209) and snorkellers from $195 (£154).

JetBlue flies from London to Belize City via US hubs, with return flights priced from around £700.

Galapagos: 30% savings to Wolf & Darwin

The Galaxy Diver II liveaboard

German tour operator Diving Specials is offering discount deals on seven-night Galapagos cruises from July through to December on the Galaxy Diver II liveaboard, which can accommodate up to 16 passengers.

Dive-sites covered include Carrion Point, Wolf Island, Shark Bay, El Arenal, Darwin’s Arch and Cousin Rock, with encounters with hammerhead, Galapagos and whale sharks, rays, orcas, iguanas and penguins all distinct possibilities.

The Diving Specials price with the 30% discount is 4,300 euros pp (£3,680), two sharing, including domestic flights from Quito in Ecuador.

In the Egyptian Red Sea, meanwhile, the operator is offering a 40% discount on seven-night Blue Melody liveaboard dive cruises, which means that you pay 690 euros pp (£590). The vessel has 10 en suite twin and three double cabins and the offer is available through to the end of July.

Egypt: Starting with RAID at Pharaoh

The dive-crew at Pharaoh Dive Club

Talking of the Red Sea, Pharaoh Dive Club, the newly redeveloped dive-centre at Roots Red Sea near El Quseir, recently took the big decision to switch its training regimen from PADI to RAID. It had taught PADI courses for 35 years and RAID tech courses for the past four and, liking what it saw, has made RAID its primary agency.

With RAID the online theory courses are free, so once a budding diver decides to commit to the open-water training the offer is four nights in an eco-hut on half-board at Roots Red Sea to complete the RAID Open Water 20 course, including equipment hire, certification pack and transfers from and to Hurghada airport for £525pp (two sharing).

Divers can also book one or more extra nights’ stay with two dives a day plus equipment for £100 a day. The offer is valid throughout 2024.

Philippines: Free days in Dauin

The words “off-season” should not deter divers from visiting the Philippines at that time, because it means “mostly flat seas and sunshine” according to Atmosphere Resorts & Spa, in Dauin on Negros Oriental. But because there are fewer visitors at this time of year the facility has a ‘5+1’ promotion from June through to the end of September that might be of interest.

Thursdays are coral-planting days at Atmosphere Dauin

You can book six nights but pay for only five on all room types for those four months – or opt for a 10+2 if a longer stay suits you better.

Atmosphere has also made July and August family months, in which children below the age of 12 stay for free with no charge for the extra bed(s). Those aged 5-11 can also claim a free guided house-reef snorkelling tour. Check out the prices.

Dominica: Sperm whale intensity

Snorkelling with sperm whales in Dominica is an annual event for Amos Nachoum’s Big Animals Expeditions, but this year it is offering three- to 10-day workshops for up to six quests staying for five to 12 nights at the Coulibri Ridge eco-resort. The Caribbean island is now the world’s first and only Sperm Whale Sanctuary.

Sperm whale encounter in Dominica (Amos Nachoum)

Five families of up to nine sperm whales, mostly females and calves, are resident off Dominica’s west coast, though occasionally males as long as 17m also show up, along with other cetacean species. Water temperature is 26-28°C and visibility generally 25-30m, says Nachoum.

This year’s trips take place between 29 November and 10 December and are priced at US $9,800 (£7,740).

