Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Back in the fold: Finding a Ju-88 in the Aegean

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Wreck of the Junkers Ju-88 off Psara
Wreck of the Junkers Ju-88 off Psara

Two Greek divers unveil a hidden piece of history, a long-lost virgin Junkers Ju-88 plane wreck – ROSS J ROBERTSON tells the story based on research by NIKALAOS SIDIROPOULIS who, with DR KIMON PAPADIMITRIOU, provides the images

“As I descended into the depths of the Aegean, the unmistakable outline of the Junkers Ju-88 emerged, suspended beneath me. Its fuselage and wingspan lay gracefully stretched across a sandy bed, cradled by swaying patches of seagrass. A surreal thrill coursed through me – Kimon and I were the first to gaze on this wreck up close in over 80 years!”

Nikolaos Sidiropoulos is describing the remarkable discovery of the seventh such aircraft found in Greek waters, this one sitting off the island of Psara at a depth of only 25m.

During World War Two the German Junkers Ju-88 was a successful twin-engined combat plane in multiple roles. Because of efforts made by Manolis Roxanas this particular plane’s history, including an account by the pilot found in a book by Peter Taghon, was already known – but the wreck itself had long eluded discovery. 

The Junkers Ju-88 as it appears today
The Junkers Ju-88 as it appears today
The Junkers Ju-88 as it appears today
The Junkers Ju-88 as it appears today
Table of contents
Table of contents

Lost sheep 

Leutnant Gert Winterfeld’s anxiety must have been palpable as he piloted his Ju-88 A4 L1+CK through the turbulent night sky on 13 December, 1943. The mission – a low-level bombing raid on Bari harbour in Italy – had quickly turned chaotic. 

As the weather worsened and anti-aircraft fire intensified the aircrew managed to drop their bombs, though confirming any hits proved impossible. Two of the German aircraft were shot down in the mayhem before the remainder of Groups I and III of the 1st Squadron of Operational Training Wing 1 could get away. 

The attack had left the raiders scattered as they navigated for home. While many of the aircraft landed in Albania, Winterfeld and his crew followed orders and headed back towards their base at Elefsina, near Athens. 

Heavy clouds and poor visibility hindered their progress, however. Wireless operator Unteroffizier Erwin Kielhorn soon reported that they had lost all radio contact, and were left reliant on their compass and the hope of spotting familiar landmarks. 

They had unknowingly flown too far east, crossing the Aegean Sea without sight of land. As their fuel dwindled and realisation of the inevitable set in, a small island miraculously appeared on the horizon. Out of options, Winterfeld decided to ditch the aircraft. 

Three Junkers Ju-88s over Crete in 1943 (Bundesarchiv)
Three Junkers Ju-88s over Crete in 1943 (Bundesarchiv)
An individual Ju-88 (Bundesarchiv)
An individual Ju-88 (Bundesarchiv)

They soared over the island, launching red flares to signal for help, before Winterfeld began his approach. With intermittent moonlight, he fought to keep the Ju-88 level. At 80m, he commanded Kielhorn to release the canopy, but it tore away violently, smashing into the tail-fin and sending the aircraft plunging into the sea.

Miraculously, the crew emerged relatively unscathed, but waves crashed over them as they struggled to evacuate the plane. The life-raft failed to deploy, leaving them adrift in dark waters. 

Winterfeld swam toward a rocky outcrop, clinging to hope. “My life-jacket hadn’t inflated which, in the end, was a blessing,” he recalled. After making it ashore, a local man guided him to the island’s mayor, where he found his gunner Alfred Raidt safe but learnt that the other two crew were missing.

“The four crew-members had survived the crash,” recalled islander Manolis Agapousis, whose father witnessed the events. “Two swam east, though they were near the shore and should have seen the mountain, Mavri Rachi, even at night. Sadly, they drowned,” he said sombrely. “The other two made it to the island.” 

The airmen had no idea where they were but, according to Manolis, they spotted a church lantern and followed its light. His father, fluent in several languages, helped them to secure assistance from the local German garrison. 

After the bodies of their comrades were found, Winterfeld and Raidt attended their burial on the neighbouring island of Chios before returning to their unit.

Reconnaissance dive

Nikolaos and Kimon of the Underwater Survey Team (UST), a group of volunteer shipwreck researchers and enthusiasts based in Greece, were on the island of Psara earlier this year for a TV documentary called Thalatta – Secrets of the Aegean when they heard rumours of a local aircraft wreck. 

Insights from Manolis, alongside valuable information from local fisherman Spiros Louloudias, proved crucial. Spiros recalled stopping his fishing expeditions in a particular area in the 1970s after his gear had become ensnared. This helped Nikolaos and Kimon to pinpoint co-ordinates that aligned with the marked foul ground on nautical charts.

Armed with this knowledge, they prepared for a reconnaissance dive, hoping to document the wreck and create a detailed photogrammetric 3D model.

“The aircraft is remarkably well-preserved, though the tail section has been dislodged,” Nikolaos recalls. “It now lies inverted and facing in the wrong direction atop the fuselage, no doubt dragged there by fishing-nets. 

“Fragments of these nets cling to the nearly intact horizontal stabilisers, clear evidence of unintentional disturbance to the wreck.

Tail section
Tail section

“Kimon and I circled the damaged tail section, each taking in the eerie scene. I peered through the open hatch and spotted the retracted tail-wheel and its mechanism. Further along, remnants of the rudder attachment-point piqued my curiosity, along with the jettison fuel holes embedded in a reinforced skid.

“The view into the fuselage from the break-point, looking forward, revealed structural ribs now concealed beneath a vibrant tapestry of marine growth. Inside, spherical oxygen bottles – still likely pressurised – remained securely strapped in place, a rare sight for a Ju-88, which typically featured cylindrical bottles. 

“Also noticeable was the open hatch leading to the rear bomb-bay, its payload long since dropped over Italy.”

Inside the fuselage
Inside the fuselage

Both of the Jumo 211 engines remain mounted, though the wooden propellers have long since disintegrated. “One engine, missing its cowling, exposed oil pressure and temperature gauges that were once vital for the crew but are now opaque. 

“I couldn’t help but imagine the pilot glancing over his shoulder at those very dials from the cockpit, depending on them to stay alive.

The Junkers Ju-88’s port engine
The Junkers Ju-88’s port engine
Side view of the engine that has lost its cowling
Side view of the engine that has lost its cowling
Port engine
Port engine

“As we moved closer, I noticed the collapsed port landing-gear beneath the wing, its tyre strangely intact, as though still holding air. 

“The cockpit, its canopy long gone, exposed the pilot’s seat with its distinctive long neck designed for bullet protection. The positions of the other three crew-members are still discernible, though much of the cockpit has disintegrated, leaving only fragments of instruments and gauges. 

The cockpit
The cockpit
Side view of the cockpit
Side view of the cockpit

“I imagined the crew cramped in this confined space, gripped by desperation as they flew over the Aegean, lost and running out of fuel.”

Moment of awe

Hovering above the wreck, Nikolaos and Kimon shared a quiet moment of awe. “Now cloaked in a thin layer of green algae and home to vibrant marine life, this aircraft once soared proudly through the skies, its crew locked in battle against the Allies – yet they too had their own friends, families, dreams and aspirations. 

“While their fates were known, their story had remained incomplete – until now. After decades of being lost to history, their aircraft lay before us and, at last, the full story could be told, waiting only for us to return to the surface.”

After all, every lost sheep deserves to be found.

The Underwater Survey Team thanks Manolis Agapousis for sharing his father’s account, Manolis Roxanas for providing aircraft and crew identification, Spyros Louloudias for indicating the location, and Thomas Panagiotopoulos, captain of the support vessel Arctic

The pilot’s testimony was found in the book La Lehrgeschwader 1, l’Escadre au Griffon. Tome 2 by Peter Taghon.

NIKOLAOS SIDIROPOULOS is a passionate diver and co-founder of the UST. He started diving in 2002, achieving various certifications including TecRec 50, and conducts archival research on shipwrecks, writes articles, lectures and creates documentaries to promote the history and significance of maritime heritage.

ROSS J ROBERTSON, an Advanced Open Water and Nitrox Diver, is an author and educator with a keen interest in Aegean shipwrecks and Greek WW2 history. Bringing these elements together in numerous magazine and newspaper articles, he is also the curator of the site WW2Stories 

Also by Ross Robertson on Divernet: A DEEP DIVE WITH KOSTAS THOCTARIDES, JUNKERS JU-88 BOMBER IS AEGEAN PLANE WRECK STAR, NAXOS BEAUFIGHTER STILL FLYING HIGH FOR DIVERS, UNYIELDING PURSUIT: THE FINDING OF WW2 SUB HMS TRIUMPH

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me. Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please? Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me.

Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it. Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.
Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow

🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Stay Connected With Us.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Suggested videos for you:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine.

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

Updated Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Check Out Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

Visit the Wakatobi Resort Website:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Is This The Best Dive Center Ever? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Steve Seaman: Diver’s bell discovery blows shipwreck myth out of the water
Francis Hermans: Pipeline: Left To Die podcast probes scuba scandal
Nick Bailey: Diver’s widow: ‘I still check the news every day’
ron: Diver discoveries: Meg tooth in Florida, bombs in UK
Steve: Paul Toomer leaves Dive RAID International
Recent News
How Croatian freediver held breath for 29 minutes How Croatian freediver held breath for 29 minutes
Nice 30×30 pledges ‘a drop in the bucket’ Nice 30×30 pledges ‘a drop in the bucket’
Deepest-ever shipwreck in French seas is 1500s trader Deepest-ever shipwreck in French seas is 1500s trader
Diver Theo joins Stephen Fry to skewer bottom-trawling Diver Theo joins Stephen Fry to skewer bottom-trawling
Divers and snorkellers invited to BSAC’s NW Dive Fest 2025 Divers and snorkellers invited to BSAC’s NW Dive Fest 2025
Dorothea diver was found dead at 85m Dorothea diver was found dead at 85m
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month