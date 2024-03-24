The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Extra incentives to fly to Filitheyo

The Filitheyo Island Resort
Dive Worldwide is offering tasty discounts off holidays at the Maldives’ 4* Filitheyo Island Resort, one of the only scuba resorts in unspoilt Faafu Atoll, and a long-time favourite for many divers. 

The Werner Lau Dive Centre offers daily boat trips from the island to some 30 local dive-sites as well as day trips to the atoll channels for more experienced divers, but even the popular house reef is said to offer the possibility of manta and whale shark sightings.

Underwater experiences range from wall-diving and shallow reefs to fast-paced thilas and possible shark encounters at drop-offs, says the UK dive-tour operator. Well-known sites include Route 66, frequented by eagle rays, large grouper and shoals of snapper; Sunny Reef, associated with critter-hunting in the calm waters inside the atoll; and the coral gardens of Fish and Chips.

There are 125 contemporary villas on the island and extending over the water, and the resort also has an infinity pool with swim-up bar, gym and a range of water sports and land-based activities.

Sunset dining on the beach at Filitheyo
Dive Worldwide’s Visit the Maldives itinerary is a nine-day trip, and the price before discounts would normally be from £2,895pp, including flights from the UK, seven nights’ half-board (based on two sharing) with six days’ unlimited house-reef diving including nitrox, and transfers. 

However, if you're quick and book before the end of March, the price of accommodation will be discounted by 20% – plus, if travelling between 15 May and 30 September, a further 25% discount for that period would bring total savings of £400 or more (depending on the room booked) and drop the price to £2,495pp.

The overall Visit the Maldives offer applies to trips taken from now up to 30 April, and then from 15 May to 31 October.

