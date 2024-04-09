The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Ocean Discovery Week at Nautilus Maldives

Follow Divernet on Google News
It's ray time in the Maldives (Jeff Milisen)
It's ray time in the Maldives (Jeff Milisen)

Private island resort Nautilus Maldives is running its first Ocean Discovery Week from 24 July, timed to coincide with peak manta ray season and hosted by guest divers Jeff & Sarah Milisen from Hawaii. 

The week is designed to give divers a chance to be at the heart of the action in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and Hanifaru Bay.

Jeff Milisen is a marine biologist and blackwater photographer, described as expert at capturing elusive nocturnal species on camera, while his wife is director of education at a Hawaiian dive-centre, with 23 years’ in-water experience “nurturing environmentally conscious ocean stewards”.

From Hawaii to the Maldives: Jeff & Sarah Milisen
From Hawaii to the Maldives: Sarah & Jeff Milisen

The couple will lead night-diving and snorkelling trips, with Jeff Milisen also conducting underwater photography workshops and a blackwater exhibition, while Nautilus resident marine biologist Emily Jupp delivers presentations on Maldivian marine life and ecosystems.

Hanifaru Bay is only a 15-minute speedboat journey away, with excursions to see the annual manta aggregation there forming part of the programme. 

The Nautilus Maldives, (Alex Kydd)
Turtle on the wall (Alex Kydd)
An example of Jeff Milisen’s blackwater photography
An example of Jeff Milisen’s blackwater photography

There is a wlde range of non-diving water sports, and for children there will be Bubble Maker classes, marine-biology workshops, underwater treasure hunts and watercolour art classes available.

The “ultra-luxe” Nautilus resort has only 26 beach and ocean houses and residences, each with full butler service. There are three restaurants, two bars and the Solasta Spa, which also offers yoga, fitness and meditation classes.

A stay at the resort per night during Ocean Discovery Week starts from US $2,929 (£2,320) with breakfast and dinner included (a complimentary upgrade from B&B) in accommodation suitable for three adults with a child or two adults plus two children (aged under 12).

Ocean discovery in Baa Atoll (Sarah Milisen)
Ocean discovery in Baa Atoll (Sarah Milisen)
The Nautilus Maldives ocean houses and residences
The Nautilus Maldives ocean houses and residences

The Nautilus Maldives Ocean Discovery Week is not a defined package, so guests are invited to join in with as many or as few activities from the programme as they wish. Some are complimentary and others charged for.

For example, a one-hour Discover House Reef snorkel accompanied by the marine biologist costs US $125 or an hour’s night snorkelling $200pp. A double-tank boat dive costs $470, a night dive $350 and a five-dive package $1,175.

Also on Divernet: Festival celebrates Maldives manta hotspot, Perfect storm: Cycloning manta rays, Be The Champ!, A Shot in the Dark, Crystal Blue, Midnight Black

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
https://www.scuba.com/p-mrsp4dc/mares-puck-4-dive-computer https://www.scuba.com/l/Scuba-Gear/Computers Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

https://www.scuba.com/p-mrsp4dc/mares-puck-4-dive-computer
https://www.scuba.com/l/Scuba-Gear/Computers

Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yMzk0RjU2NDJBMzI5RDE2

Mares Puck 4 Dive Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing

Do Cold Water Regs Work in Warm Water? #askmark #scuba @thomasmartin390 hello, I had a question. I will soon acquire the MTX RC. However, I rarely dive in cold water but rather in warm water. Is it just as efficient in hot water? thanks for you reply #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

Do Cold Water Regs Work in Warm Water? #askmark #scuba

@thomasmartin390
hello, I had a question. I will soon acquire the MTX RC. However, I rarely dive in cold water but rather in warm water. Is it just as efficient in hot water? thanks for you reply

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43MjE3M0ZBOUE4MjY1QTA1

Do Cold Water Regs Work in Warm Water? #askmark #scuba

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba @BrentHollett #askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane. What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba
@BrentHollett
#askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane.

What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FMUU5ODU1MDE0RTk1Q0Ew

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? @BrentHollett #askmark #scuba

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x