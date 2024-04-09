Ocean Discovery Week at Nautilus Maldives

Private island resort Nautilus Maldives is running its first Ocean Discovery Week from 24 July, timed to coincide with peak manta ray season and hosted by guest divers Jeff & Sarah Milisen from Hawaii.

The week is designed to give divers a chance to be at the heart of the action in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and Hanifaru Bay.

Jeff Milisen is a marine biologist and blackwater photographer, described as expert at capturing elusive nocturnal species on camera, while his wife is director of education at a Hawaiian dive-centre, with 23 years’ in-water experience “nurturing environmentally conscious ocean stewards”.

From Hawaii to the Maldives: Sarah & Jeff Milisen

The couple will lead night-diving and snorkelling trips, with Jeff Milisen also conducting underwater photography workshops and a blackwater exhibition, while Nautilus resident marine biologist Emily Jupp delivers presentations on Maldivian marine life and ecosystems.

Hanifaru Bay is only a 15-minute speedboat journey away, with excursions to see the annual manta aggregation there forming part of the programme.

Turtle on the wall (Alex Kydd)

An example of Jeff Milisen’s blackwater photography

There is a wlde range of non-diving water sports, and for children there will be Bubble Maker classes, marine-biology workshops, underwater treasure hunts and watercolour art classes available.

The “ultra-luxe” Nautilus resort has only 26 beach and ocean houses and residences, each with full butler service. There are three restaurants, two bars and the Solasta Spa, which also offers yoga, fitness and meditation classes.

A stay at the resort per night during Ocean Discovery Week starts from US $2,929 (£2,320) with breakfast and dinner included (a complimentary upgrade from B&B) in accommodation suitable for three adults with a child or two adults plus two children (aged under 12).

Ocean discovery in Baa Atoll (Sarah Milisen)

The Nautilus Maldives ocean houses and residences

The Nautilus Maldives Ocean Discovery Week is not a defined package, so guests are invited to join in with as many or as few activities from the programme as they wish. Some are complimentary and others charged for.

For example, a one-hour Discover House Reef snorkel accompanied by the marine biologist costs US $125 or an hour’s night snorkelling $200pp. A double-tank boat dive costs $470, a night dive $350 and a five-dive package $1,175.

