All about Raja Ampat and how to get there

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Some call it remote, others call it exclusive — we simply call it paradise.

Getting to Raja Ampat is part of the adventure. While the journey once involved complex logistics, travelling to this extraordinary destination has become much easier in recent years. With improved air connections and reliable ferry services, reaching Raja Ampat is now a smooth and exciting experience.

The gateway to Raja Ampat is Sorong, located in West Papua, Indonesia. From Sorong, travellers can take either a short ferry ride or a private speedboat to Waisai, the capital of Raja Ampat and home to Meridian Adventure Dive Resort.

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Where is Raja Ampat?

Raja Ampat Regency is located in West Papua, eastern Indonesia, within the heart of the Coral Triangle, the world’s most biodiverse marine region.

The archipelago comprises over 1,500 small islands, reefs, and cays surrounding the four main islands: Waigeo, Misool, Salawati, and Batanta. Its position at the junction of the Indian and Pacific Oceans makes it one of the world’s most diverse marine ecosystems.

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Fly to Sorong (SOQ)

The first step to reach Raja Ampat is to fly to Domine Eduard Osok Airport in Sorong (SOQ). Most international travellers first arrive in Jakarta or Bali, then take a domestic flight to Sorong.

The ideal travel plan is to take a late-night flight from Jakarta that arrives in Sorong early in the morning. Typical arrival times in Sorong are between 06:30 and 07:10, enabling travellers to comfortably catch the 09:00 morning ferry to Waisai.

Jakarta offers the most direct flights to Sorong. Several airlines operate daily flights between Jakarta (CGK) and Sorong (SOQ). The flight duration is approximately 4.5 hours.

Garuda Indonesia offers an overnight direct flight, departing around 00:15 and arriving around 06:30. Batik Air also provides an overnight direct flight, with departure at approximately 00:00 and arrival around 06:40. Lion Air operates an overnight direct flight, departing around 23:30 and arriving at about 06:45.

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Ferry from Sorong to Waisai

After arriving in Sorong, the next step is to take the express ferry to Waisai on Waigeo Island. The ferry journey lasts around 2 hours and provides a comfortable way to reach Raja Ampat. Tickets can be bought directly at the ferry terminal. Both Economy and VIP seats are available, with the VIP cabin offering air-conditioning and a toilet.

New Ferry Schedule: The journey lasts about 2 hours, with the ferry arriving in Waisai around 11:30 for the morning service and 16:30 for the afternoon trip.

Sorong to Waisai

09:00 on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

14:00 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Waisai to Sorong

09:00 on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

14:00 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Meridian Adventure Dive Resort is located in Waisai, the capital of Raja Ampat on Waigeo Island. The resort sits just behind our private marina, only a short distance from the ferry terminal. Guests can reach the resort in just a few minutes by taxi, or we can arrange a pickup on arrival.

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Speedboat from Sorong to Waisai

For guests seeking a more personalised arrival experience, private speedboat transfers can be arranged between Sorong and Waisai. Meridian Adventure Dive operates custom-built high-speed dive boats, and reliable private local operators can also be arranged on request. The journey takes approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, depending on sea conditions.

Getting to Raja Ampat requires some planning, but every mile is worthwhile. Upon arrival, you will be immersed in pristine reefs and incredible islands, which reveal why Raja Ampat is regarded as one of the world’s top marine destinations.

Begin planning your Raja Ampat adventure today. Book now or contact us for customised packages and travel advice.