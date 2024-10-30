Dive Raja Ampat with Meridian Adventure Dive

DIVE RAJA AMPAT – SAVE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SPECIALS!

Embark on a journey to one of the world’s most extraordinary underwater realms with our flexible diving packages, designed to align with your schedule perfectly. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended adventure, our offers allow you to fully immerse yourself in the wonders of Raja Ampat with no fixed arrival or departure dates. Imagine drifting through a kaleidoscope of vibrant corals and playful marine life, your only concern being which dive to explore next.

Dive Packages:

6 Nights / 7 Days + 10 Dives = $2098 per person sharing Includes 1 night free

7 Nights / 8 Days + 12 Dives = $2273 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 2 dives free

8 Nights / 9 Days + 14 Dives = $2449 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 4 dives free

9 Nights / 10 Days + 16 Dives = $2693 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 2 dives free

10 Nights / 11 Days + 18 Dives = $3112 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 4 dives free

What's Included:

As you step onto our sun-kissed shores, a cool, refreshing welcome drink awaits you, setting the tone for the tranquil and luxurious experience ahead. Your stay will be in a boutique-style 15sqm air-conditioned room, offering comfort and privacy with twin double or single beds and an ensuite bathroom stocked with toiletries and towels. After a long day of exploring the ocean, retreat to your cosy space, complete with free Wi-Fi, so that you can share your adventures with loved ones.

On each dive, you'll be equipped with top-of-the-line Aqualung gear, and our experienced guides will accompany you to Raja Ampat’s legendary dive spots. Between dives, enjoy fresh fruit and beach towels aboard our dive boats, and let our team capture every breathtaking moment with GoPro footage of your underwater escapades.

Exclusions:

Transfers (Sorong & Waisai): Approx. $55 per person

Raja Ampat Marine Park Permit: IDR 1,000,000 per person (cash payment at the resort)

(cash payment at the resort) Meals (Lunch & dinner) – Half/Full board available for groups of 8 or more

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks

Dive computers and torches

Flights, travel, and dive insurance

GET IN TOUCH

Tel: +62 951 317 6120

What’s App: +62 822 4854 0774

Email: reservations@meridianadventuresdive.com

Terms & Conditions:

Please reference MADSPECIAL2024 when booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers.

Booking Period: 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024

Travel Period: 01 October 2024 to 31 January 2025

Prices are listed in USD and include applicable taxes.

About Meridian Adventure Dive:

Located in the stunning Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5-Star Eco Resort and proud winner of the prestigious PADI Green Star award. Our scuba diving services, renowned for their professionalism and quality, have become synonymous with the PADI and Meridian Adventure names, ensuring a confident and enjoyable diving experience for all.