The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Dive Raja Ampat with Meridian Adventure Dive

Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Dive Raja Ampat with Meridian Adventure Dive

DIVE RAJA AMPAT – SAVE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SPECIALS!

Embark on a journey to one of the world’s most extraordinary underwater realms with our flexible diving packages, designed to align with your schedule perfectly. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended adventure, our offers allow you to fully immerse yourself in the wonders of Raja Ampat with no fixed arrival or departure dates. Imagine drifting through a kaleidoscope of vibrant corals and playful marine life, your only concern being which dive to explore next.

Dive Packages:

6 Nights / 7 Days + 10 Dives = $2098 per person sharing Includes 1 night free

7 Nights / 8 Days + 12 Dives = $2273 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 2 dives free

8 Nights / 9 Days + 14 Dives = $2449 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 4 dives free

9 Nights / 10 Days + 16 Dives = $2693 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 2 dives free

10 Nights / 11 Days + 18 Dives = $3112 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 4 dives free

What's Included:

As you step onto our sun-kissed shores, a cool, refreshing welcome drink awaits you, setting the tone for the tranquil and luxurious experience ahead. Your stay will be in a boutique-style 15sqm air-conditioned room, offering comfort and privacy with twin double or single beds and an ensuite bathroom stocked with toiletries and towels. After a long day of exploring the ocean, retreat to your cosy space, complete with free Wi-Fi, so that you can share your adventures with loved ones.

On each dive, you'll be equipped with top-of-the-line Aqualung gear, and our experienced guides will accompany you to Raja Ampat’s legendary dive spots. Between dives, enjoy fresh fruit and beach towels aboard our dive boats, and let our team capture every breathtaking moment with GoPro footage of your underwater escapades.

Exclusions:

  • Transfers (Sorong & Waisai): Approx. $55 per person
  • Raja Ampat Marine Park Permit: IDR 1,000,000 per person (cash payment at the resort)
  • Meals (Lunch & dinner) – Half/Full board available for groups of 8 or more
  • Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks
  • Dive computers and torches
  • Flights, travel, and dive insurance

GET IN TOUCH

Tel: +62 951 317 6120

What’s App: +62 822 4854 0774

Email: reservations@meridianadventuresdive.com  

Terms & Conditions:

Please reference MADSPECIAL2024 when booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers.
Booking Period: 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024
Travel Period: 01 October 2024 to 31 January 2025
Prices are listed in USD and include applicable taxes.

Footer Oct 2024
Screenshot

About Meridian Adventure Dive:

Located in the stunning Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5-Star Eco Resort and proud winner of the prestigious PADI Green Star award. Our scuba diving services, renowned for their professionalism and quality, have become synonymous with the PADI and Meridian Adventure names, ensuring a confident and enjoyable diving experience for all.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@adefrutos63
#askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Getting Back in the Water After a Bad Dive? #AskMark #scuba

Scuba.com Website Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Review

Scuba.com Website Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Specs
09:40 Review

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Steve Farrar: Ben Franklin’s Black Fleet
Bud Sells: Ghost Ships Of The Great Lakes Part-2
K Stearns: Wakatobi Expands Coral Reef Protection
Orca Dive: 10 Best Underwater Photography Tips
John Dryden: The shock of the Lusitania
Recent News
Influential cave-diver Bill Gavin dies Influential cave-diver Bill Gavin dies
‘One Dive Family’ lines up under SDI banner ‘One Dive Family’ lines up under SDI banner
DON’T BELIEVE THE EYES DON’T BELIEVE THE EYES
Egyptian liveaboard sinks in deep south Egyptian liveaboard sinks in deep south
Fisherman threw dead snorkeller back into sea Fisherman threw dead snorkeller back into sea
Regional coach died after rebreather error Regional coach died after rebreather error

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x