Dive Raja Ampat with Meridian Adventure Dive

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.







https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/

https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/

https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/

https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo





