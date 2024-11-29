The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Dive Raja Ampat with Meridian Adventure Dive

Dive Raja Ampat with Meridian Adventure Dive

DIVE RAJA AMPAT – SAVE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SPECIALS!

Discover Raja Ampat’s underwater wonders with our flexible diving packages tailored to fit your schedule. Enjoy diving without set arrival or departure dates, whether for a short escape or a more extended adventure. Drift through vibrant coral reefs and explore diverse marine life at your own pace.

Dive Packages:

6 Nights / 7 Days + 10 Dives = $2098 per person sharing Includes 1 night free

7 Nights / 8 Days + 12 Dives = $2273 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 2 dives free

8 Nights / 9 Days + 14 Dives = $2449 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 4 dives free

9 Nights / 10 Days + 16 Dives = $2693 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 2 dives free

10 Nights / 11 Days + 18 Dives = $3112 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 4 dives free

What's Included:

  • Rates are based on Bed and Breakfast (B&B) only
  • Room Amenities include a TV, Safe, Hair Dryer, Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash & Towels & Bath Robes
  • 24hr Air-conditioning, hot water and daily housekeeping services
  • Drinking water in your room and at various locations around the resort
  • Aqualung Dive Equipment (Mask, Fins, Snorkel, Wetsuit, BCD, Regulator, Weights, Tanks)
  • Transfers to and from all dive sites
  • Beach Towels, Tea, Coffee, Fresh Fruit and Drinking Water on all Dives

Exclusions:

  • Transfers (Sorong & Waisai): Approx. $55 per person
  • Raja Ampat Marine Park Permit: IDR 1,000,000 per person (cash payment at the resort)
  • Meals (Lunch & dinner) – Half/Full board available for groups of 8 or more
  • Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks
  • Dive computers and torches
  • Flights, travel, and dive insurance

GET IN TOUCH

Tel: +62 951 317 6120

What’s App: +62 822 4854 0774

Email: reservations@meridianadventuresdive.com  

Website: https://raja.meridianadventuredive.com/?utm_source=specials&utm_medium=november&utm_id=scubadivermag

Terms & Conditions:

Please reference MADSPECIAL2025 when booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers.
Booking Period: 01 November 2024 to 31 December 2024
Travel Period: 01 November 2024 to 31 January 2025
Prices are listed in USD and include applicable taxes.

@adefrutos63 #askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Getting Back in the Water After a Bad Dive? #AskMark #scuba

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

